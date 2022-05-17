Doja Cat Rocked a Spacey Purse to the Billboard Music Awards: Here Are 10 Unique Bags That You Can Wear Anywhere

Doja Cat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Doja Cat’s look at the 2022 Billboard Music Award was partially inspired by the cosmos. The “Woman” singer who was nominated for 14 awards and took home four, hit the red carpet at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (May 19) wearing a stunning Schiaparelli gown accessorized with a purse shaped like the planet Saturn.

Brett Alan Nelson, Doja’s stylist, shared the glam details on Instagram on Sunday (May 15). Doja’s gown was designed by Daniel Roseberry with Agent Provocateur nipple pasties and rings by Bijules.

Doja’s eye-catching accessory inspired us to put together a list of unique bags and clutch purses to add to your collection. From ice cream to vinyl records and a citrusy clutch that feels tailor made for summer, read on for our list of affordable and stylish purses made in all kinds of unique shapes.

Lui Sui Planet Crossbody Bag $19.98 Buy Now 1

So it’s not quite Saturn, but this circular crossbody channels the planetary aesthetic at a bargain price. The artificial leather bag retails for $20 and is available in pink or purple.

Betsey Johnson Kitsch What's the Buzz Bag $88 Buy Now 1

A bag worth buzzing about! This adorable Betsey Johnson bag features a sparkly bumble bee with iridescent wings, and it can be worn as a purse or mini backpack.

Evil Eye Bag $24.99 Buy Now 1

According to superstition, the Evil Eye wards off negative energy. The popular symbol has been seen on everything from jewelry to clothes and accessories like this Evil Eye bag from Amazon. The bag features a three-color print for 3D effect, streamlined stitching, a detachable chain strap and an inside compartment. This budget-friendly bag measures 10.24-inches x 7.19 inches (2.76-inch depth).

Lui Sui Women's Lip Shaped Purse $24.89 Buy Now 1

Purses shaped like lips (and heart-shaped bags) may be some of the more commonly seen designs, so while you may not get as many points for originality, this kissable clutch is an easy way to add a pop of color to your outfit.

Loungefly The Beatles Let It Be Vinyl Record Bag $49.99 $62.89 21% OFF Buy Now 1

You don’t have to be a Beatles fan to appreciate the beauty of this bag shaped like a vinyl record. The Loungefly Beatles “Let It Be” Crossbody Bag is an officially licensed product honoring the Fab Five. The bag measures 8 inches x 7.6 inches (2.5-inch depth), with an adjustable/detachable strap. The lining inside the purse showcases all of the Beatles members.

Football Shaped Rhinestone Bag $39.99 Buy Now 1

Getting a head start on football gear? The 2022 NFL launches this September, giving you plenty of time to show off this rhinestone football clutch before the games begin. The bag is 9.1-inches long and nearly six inches wide, making it large enough to hold your keys, ID, credit card, compact mirror, lipstick and other small items.

Betsey Johnson Kitsch Basketball Purse $88 Buy Now 1

Since we’re already talking sports, check out this basketball-shaped kitsch bag, complete with a whistle on the side. The faux leather Betsey Johnson bag is available in multi-color design pictured above and in orange.

Barabum Strawberry-Shaped Mini Bag $12.99 Buy Now 1

The Strawberry-shaped beauty pictured above might just make your wardrobe a little sweeter. According to multiple customer reviews, this cute little bag is more decorative than practical as it’s only big enough to fit a smart phone and maybe car keys and/or lip gloss. Click here for more fruit-shaped bags.

Kate Spade Bing Ice Cream Sundae Bag $179 $349 49% OFF Buy Now 1

The Ice Cream Sundae Crossbody Bag is made from smooth leather and features an embossed logo, two-way spade jacquard lining, a magnetic snap closure. The bag stands 9.64-inches tall and is currently on sale at Kate Spade.

Mary Frances Sugar Skull Bag $350 Buy Now 1

Love sugar skulls? If you’re in the mood to splurge, this stylish bag can be worn any time of year, although it would be perfect for a Día de los Muertos celebration or Halloween (nothing wrong with starting your spooky season shopping early). The bag is adorned with gorgeous gem stones and hand-beaded flowers.