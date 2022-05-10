‘Uncharted’ Is Now Available on Blu-Ray & DVD: Save 41% With This Limited Deal

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Uncharted can officially be yours. The action-adventure film, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as an unlikely treasure-hunting duo, arrived on Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday (May 10).

In the film, Wahlberg plays treasure hunter Victory “Sully” Sullivan who recruits a younger, street-smart sidekick Nathan Drake, on a mission to recover a 500-year-old lost fortune.

Antonia Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle also start in the film which based on the video game series of the same name. Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The movie is on sale at Amazon as a triple pack Blu-Ray/DVD + digital copy for $22.96 – a savings of 41% off the list price. The Uncharted Blu-Ray/DVD/digital trio is also available for the same price at Walmart and for $22.99 at Target.

Amazon

'Uncharted' Blu-Ray/DVD + Digital Copy $22.96 $38.99 41% OFF Buy Now 1

For those uninterested in the Blu-Ray, the Uncharted DVD is $17.96 and includes a digital copy of the film. For those who want to stream in higher resolution, the movie is available in 4K Ultra HD ($27.96).

Uncharted landed in theaters in February and has grossed a reported $146.6 million domestically. The film was shot on a budget of $120 million and despite receiving mixed reviews from critics Uncharted earned a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Uncharted also performed well overseas, raking in an estimated $248.6 million in international ticket sales for a worldwide box office gross of $395.2 million. The film is the fourth-highest-grossing movie adapted from a video game.

Not interested in a physical copy? Uncharted is available for rent or purchase on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Vudu and Red Box.