Summer Savings: Ultimate Ears’ Floating Waterproof Speaker Is On Sale for $84

Just in time for summer, audio brand Ultimate Ears has put its best-selling WONDERBOOM 2 speaker on sale for $84.46 on Amazon. Regularly $100, the new deal gets you a 16% discount on the popular Bluetooth speaker, which is totally waterproof to keep the tunes going by the pool, at the beach or at home all day long.

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is one of the best reviewed portable speakers online with a 4.8-star rating (out of five) from more than 5,000 reviews. And it’s for good reason: The wireless speaker delivers surprisingly big sound (and big bass) for its soda can-sized shape (approximately 3.6 x 4 inches). It weighs less than a pound, and comes with a hook that lets you clip it easily to your bag or bike.

The unique shape of the WONDERBOOM 2 speaker helps sound travel in all directions, for a 360-degree sound experience. We’ve tested it out at backyard gatherings, and you could still hear the music clearly even from the other side of the yard. It makes for a great indoor speaker as well, say, for your bedroom, kitchen, or office.

The durable design makes the WONDERBOOM 2 perfect for the outdoors. It’s drop-proof and dust-proof, so sound won’t be affected by any nicks and bumps. It’s rated IP67 too, meaning it’s fully waterproof. Case in point: It can even float in the water, so you never have to worry about it getting wet. (Ultimate Ears says this makes a great shower speaker if you want to listen to music, the news, or a podcast while you’re getting ready.)

A single charge gets you a whopping 13 hours of playtime. Everything pairs easily over Bluetooth, so you can play your favorite tunes from your phone, laptop, or tablet.

A fun tidbit: Ultimate Ears says the design of the WONDERBOOM 2 was inspired by “athleisure.”

Also marked down at Amazon, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker which on sale for $126.28 (regularly $149.99) and the MEGABOOM 3, which is on sale for $164.99 (regularly $199.99)

