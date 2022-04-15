Deal Alert: These Lil Nas X-Approved Earbuds Are On Sale for $164

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Deal alert! Ultimate Ears wireless earbuds dropped to their lowest price ever, but there’s a small catch: You only have one day to get your hands on this limited deal.

The Lil Nas X-approved UE Fits earbuds went on sale Friday (April 15) for $164 (regularly $249). The 24-hour sale will last until Friday night at 11:59 p.m. PT.

UE Fits are the world’s only instant custom-fit wireless earphones. The custom earbuds utilize patented technology to mold and fit to your ears in less than a minute.

Delivering all-day comfort and an exceptional audio experience, the Bluetooth earbuds feature superior noise cancellation, eight hours of battery (20 hours with the case), fast charging (10-minute charge gives you 60 minutes of listening), dual microphones, premium single dynamic 10mm drivers, and photopolymer gel tips for a comfortable fit. UE Fits earbuds are available in three colors: lilac, black and white.

Lil Nas X appears in a new “UE Fits You” campaign for the Logitech-owned brand. The commercial, which premiered in March, showcases how UE Fits earbuds immerse listeners in their own world. Lil Nas X is seen in a backyard wearing pink silk pajamas while jamming away to the music.

“Lil Nas X plays by his own rules, making him a perfect ‘fit’ for UE Fits,” said Jonah Staw, Logitech’s president and general manager of Ultimate Ears Earbuds, in a statement, per Rolling Stone.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is the latest music star to star in a UE Fits commercial behind Willow Smith and Jaden Smith who appeared in commercials for the brand last year. Jaden’s collaboration with UE included support for his 501CTHREE charity.