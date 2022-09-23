Keke Palmer Declares the Start of ‘UGG Season’: UGG Boots, Booties & Platforms to Buy for Fall

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s that time of year again: UGG season is finally here!

Keke Palmer announced the official start of UGG season with a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 22). “It’s bright outside, the birds are chirping, and you want to know why? It’s UGG season, honey,” Palmer proclaims in the video.

The Nope star has owned over 50 pairs of Uggs, she recently revealed to People magazine. “UGG reflect my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody’s personal style because it’s universal.”

Celebrities love UGGs just as much as everyone else. It’s normal to see celebs rocking UGGs on the set of a music video, movie or TV series, and the brand has previously worked with recording artists such as Lil Nas X and Cher, both of whom starred in separate campaigns for the brand.

Aside from being comfy, cozy and warm, UGG boots are gender-neutral and they go with all kinds of outfits (sweaters, sweatpants, leggings, puffer coats and more). The long list of stars who have been spotted wearing UGGs include Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Pharrell, Jennifer Lopez, Diana Ross, Justin Bieber, Offset, Rihanna, Lil Yachty and Lil Wayne.

Now that fall is officially here, it’s a great time to start shopping for the change in weather. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up a handful of Ugg boots, booties, slippers and platforms to buy for fall.

