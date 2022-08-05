UFC Vegas 59: How to Watch Santos vs. Hill Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill are preparing to face off in UFC Vegas 59 live from Sin City’s Apex facility on Saturday (Aug. 6). The main card fight will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Additional main card bouts will include Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal, Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga, and Brogan Walker vs. Julianna Miller. Preliminaries begin at 4 p.m. ET.

In other UFC news, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are confirmed for UFC 281, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in November. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 26.

Read on for ways to watch the Santos vs. Hill fight online.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Online

Santos vs. Hill will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card event kicks off at 10 p.m. ET. ESPN+ is $6.99 a month for access to a mega-library featuring UFC, NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer, PPV and lots more.

The entire 30 for 30 series is available on ESPN+, along with other fascinating programs such as Al Davis vs. The NFL, Man in the Arena with Tom Brady and Derek Jeter’s seven-part documentary series, The Captain.

Looking for a streaming package that has ESPN and live channels? Join Direct TV Stream and receive a free, five-day trial at sign up and discounted streaming packages. For a limited time only, Direct TV Stream starts at just $49.99 for 75 channels, including ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBC, CNBC, E! and MTV.

Want more options? Watch ESPN and other sports and entertainment channels on Fubo, Vidgo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.