UFC Fight Night: How to Watch the ‘Santos vs. Ankalaev’ Bout Online

Opponents Thiago Santos of Brazil and Magomed Ankalaev of Russia face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev are preparing to go head-to-head in Sin City. The UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev bout will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday (March 12) and will stream on ESPN+.

The light heavyweight battle pits a veteran against a onetime title challenger. Santos, a 38-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist, ranks at No. 5 on the UFC Light Heavyweight ranking. Ankalaev, a 29-year-old mixed martial artist from Russia, ranks just below Santos at No. 6.

The UFC Vegas 50 co-main event will feature Marlon Moraes, the No. 10-ranked Bantamweight contender, against No. 14-ranked Song Yadong. The main event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, while preliminary events will start at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. ET.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev Online

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev will stream exclusively on ESPN+. If you’re not a member yet, the service is $6.99 a month to stream UFC fights and other live events, popular daily programs (live, or replays), sports series and other exclusive programming.

ESPN+ is your go-to destination for UFC fight nights and exclusive PPV events, along with other programming such as Dana White’s Contender Series, Detail With Daniel Cormier, UFC Destined and archives of the greatest UFC fights.

Baseball, tennis, golf, basketball, football, college sports, combat sports and more are all available on EPSN+, along with every 30 for 30 episode, including Al Davis vs. The NFL, Vick, Be Like Water and Breakaway. You’ll also find daily sports talk and groundbreaking originals like Man in the Arena With Tom Brady, More Than an Athlete With Michael Strahan, and Our Time Baylor Basketball.

Want to stream more than just sports? Triple your streaming options with a bundle deal that adds Disney+ and Hulu to your ESPN+ subscription for $13.99 a month.