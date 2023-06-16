Weekend Rumble: How to Watch ‘UFC Fight Night’ Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get ready to rumble this weekend! Saturday (June 17) will see Marvin Vettori attempt to climb the rankings from No. 3 to No. 2 during UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier. The UFC 75 event will stream exclusively on ESPN+ with other fights and more taking place beforehand.

The main event will see Vettori go up against No. 4-ranked fighter Jared Cannonier with both seeking to claim the title of victor. Prior to the main event, viewers can tune in to the co-main event featuring a lightweight match between No. 8 contender Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva. This will be a turning point for Tsarukyan as he returns to prove his top-contender worth in the lightweight division while Silva uses the opportunity to try breaking into the rankings for the first time.

Related Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel to Lead Combined WWE and UFC

For those antsy to catch some of the action before the main event, viewers can see the pre-show presented by DraftKings on Friday (June 16) at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the big fight.

UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier — Ways to Stream

ESPN+ will exclusively be streaming the big night with preliminary events occurring at 7 p.m. ET and the main event taking place at 10 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to catch the action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

You can catch the fight through any streaming service or cable network that offers ESPN.

ESPN+ is home to exclusive live events, dozens of sports series, TV shows and groundbreaking originals from the top names in sports including The Captain, America’s Caddie, Man in the Arena With Tom Brady, More Than an Athlete With Michael Strahan, Our Time: Baylor Basketball, Al Davis vs. The NFL, Vick, Be Like Water, Breakaway, the entire 30 for 30 series and other original content like UFC fights, including the upcoming Vettori vs. Cannonier bout.

For additional savings, consider bundling ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ or you can check out Hulu + Live TV for access to hundreds of channels including ESPN, Starz, Showtime and more.

Looking for other streaming options? You can tune in through Philo, Vidgo, DirectTV Stream and Sling TV for live and on-demand streaming, including ESPN and other sports channels, in addition to DVR recording. If you’re streaming outside the U.S. then make sure to use ExpressVPN.

Tune into the main event June 17 at 10 p.m. ET.