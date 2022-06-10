UFC 275: How to Stream ‘Teixeira vs. Procházka’ on ESPN+

Glover Teixeira of Brazil (L) and Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic (R) face off during the UFC 275 Weigh-Ins at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Singapore.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No plans for the weekend? If you’re a UFC fan, then you won’t want to miss the latest Fight Night event scheduled for Saturday (June 11).

The PPV UFC 275 main card battle between Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka is slated to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, and will stream live on ESPN+.

From early preliminaries to the main event, catch all of the action on ESPN+. The pay-per-view fight begins at 10 p.m. ET., while Weili Zhang and Joanna Jędrzejczyk will face off in the early preliminary round starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Valentina Shevchenko vs. Talia Santos in the preliminaries.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night 275 on ESPN+

The UFC Fight Night 275 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

What is ESPN+? It’s the go-to-streaming platform for UFC content including PPV fights, archives of the greatest UFC fights, and other UFC programs like Dana White’s Contender Series, Detail: Daniel Cormier, and UFC Destined.

To order the fight, simply log in to ESPN+ and follow the instructions to join. The PPV fight is $74.99 in addition to the ESPN+ subscription fee.

UFC Fight Night 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka $74.99 Buy Now 1

If you’re not an ESPN+ subscriber, the monthly membership fee is just $6.99. Non-members have the option of purchasing a Disney+ bundle for $13.99 a month and then adding the PPV fight for $74.99, or an ESPN+ annual subscription with PPV for $99.98 (the annual subscription will renew at the current price of $69.99). The Disney bundle includes a subscription to Hulu’s ad-supported plan. Subscriptions can be canceled anytime, but PPV purchases are non-refundable.

Access ESPN+ programs directly through the website (plus.ESPN.com) or download the ESPN+ app and stream from your smart TV or another device.

Watch the NBA, MLB, NHL, the entire 30 for 30 series, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, More Than An Athlete with Michael Strahan and more on ESPN+.