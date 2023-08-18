UFC 292: How to Watch Sterling vs. O’Malley Online Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Who’s ready to rumble? This weekend, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley finally face off against each other during the UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley match occurring Saturday (Aug. 19) on ESPN+. Sterling, the bantamweight champion, will be defending his crown and title as O’Malley, a fast-rising challenger hopes to overthrow him. Women’s strawweight Zhang Weili will also welcome Amanda Lemos during the co-main event.

The main card event along with preliminary fights will be taking place live at TD Garden in Boston. For fans who weren’t able to snag travel deals to see the fights live, you’ll have to rely on streaming options to catch all the action.

UFC is a pay-per-view event that will be livestreaming on ESPN+ for $80. Get the UFC 292 live feed here.

The main card event starts at 10 p.m. ET, with preliminary matches beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Other fights you can catch that night include Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny (welterweights), Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (bantamweights), Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz (bantamweights), Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman (middleweights), Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin (middleweights), Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh (lightweights) and more.

Keep reading to learn how to livestream the fight without cable.

How to Watch UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley

Sterling and O’Malley will enter the ring at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you’ll be able to catch every moment of it through pay-per-view on ESPN+. UFC 292 can be purchased through ESPN+ for $80 if you’re a current subscriber.

Not already subscribed? New subscribers can bundle UFC 292 with an annual ESPN+ membership and receive a 30% discount, which brings the total up to $124.98. The UFC 292 preliminary matches are available to watch through ESPN and ESPN+ at no additional cost.

A regular ESPN+ subscription starts at $9.99/month or you can snag an annual subscription for $99.99/year. Through your subscription, you’ll have access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV preliminary matches, live games for other sports, NFL drafts, NFL playoffs, MLB games and exclusive on-demand videos, as well as access content from what was formerly known as ESPN Insider. ESPN+ also has original shows to stream on-demand including game recaps, NBA finals and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime, as well as full replays of historic NFL games and limited series such as Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and Derek Jeter’s documentary series The Captain.