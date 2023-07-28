‘UFC 291’: How to Watch Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 for Free Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s officially time for a rematch! Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are coming face-to-face again during UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 on Saturday (July 29). The much-anticipated event will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, and will see both contenders fighting for the vacant BMF title.

The live fight will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, which means unless you’ve nabbed a travel deal and tickets to the event, you’ll have to rely on streaming options to watch the fight from home.

UFC took to Instagram on Friday (July 28) to drum up excitement for the upcoming fight with a video of the two opponents weighing in.

“Our BMF title fight is OFFICIAL!” the caption read.

You can catch the main card event along with preliminary matches all from the coziness of your sofa starting at 8 p.m. ET. Besides the main event, you can tune into other matches, including Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweights), Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson (lightweights), Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira (welterweights), Kevin Holland vs. Michael Chiesa (welterweights), Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles (welterweights), Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Derrick Lewis (heavyweights), Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro (middleweights) and more.

Keep reading to learn how to watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 below.

When & How to Watch UFC 291

Poirier and Gaethje will enter the ring at 10 p.m. ET, when the championship match starts. UFC 291 will be available to watch exclusively through pay-per-view on ESPN+.

You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99/month, or save more than 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99/year. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99/month, which through Hulu will give you a 30-day free trial.

Outside of UFC 291, you’ll be able to watch live games for other sports, NFL drafts, NFL playoffs, MLB games and exclusive on-demand videos, as well as access content from what was formerly known as ESPN Insider. ESPN+ also has original shows to stream on-demand including game recaps, NBA finals and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime, as well as full replays of historic NFL games and limited series such as Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and Derek Jeter’s documentary series The Captain.