×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘UFC 291’: How to Watch Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 for Free Without Cable

The two come face-to-face again in a mixed martial arts battle taking place July 29.

UFC Fight Night, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Dustin Poirier throws an elbow at Justin Gaethje in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Gila River Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s officially time for a rematch! Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are coming face-to-face again during UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 on Saturday (July 29). The much-anticipated event will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, and will see both contenders fighting for the vacant BMF title.

Explore

Explore

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The live fight will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, which means unless you’ve nabbed a travel deal and tickets to the event, you’ll have to rely on streaming options to watch the fight from home.

Related

Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis in "The Beanie Bubble."

'The Beanie Bubble': How to Stream the Beanie Babies Movie for Free on Apple TV+

UFC took to Instagram on Friday (July 28) to drum up excitement for the upcoming fight with a video of the two opponents weighing in.

“Our BMF title fight is OFFICIAL!” the caption read.

You can catch the main card event along with preliminary matches all from the coziness of your sofa starting at 8 p.m. ET. Besides the main event, you can tune into other matches, including Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweights), Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson (lightweights), Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira (welterweights), Kevin Holland vs. Michael Chiesa (welterweights), Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles (welterweights), Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Derrick Lewis (heavyweights), Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro (middleweights) and more.

Keep reading to learn how to watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 below.

When & How to Watch UFC 291

Poirier and Gaethje will enter the ring at 10 p.m. ET, when the championship match starts. UFC 291 will be available to watch exclusively through pay-per-view on ESPN+.

You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99/month, or save more than 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99/year. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99/month, which through Hulu will give you a 30-day free trial.

ESPN+
$9.99/month
Buy Now 1

Outside of UFC 291, you’ll be able to watch live games for other sports, NFL draftsNFL playoffsMLB games and exclusive on-demand videos, as well as access content from what was formerly known as ESPN Insider. ESPN+ also has original shows to stream on-demand including game recaps, NBA finals and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime, as well as full replays of historic NFL games and limited series such as Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and Derek Jeter’s documentary series The Captain.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad