‘UFC 290’: How to Watch the Featherweight Championship Fight for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saturday (July 8) will finally see Alex Volkanovski go up against Yair Rodriguez during the UFC 290 featherweight championship. This event will also feature co-headliners Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja who will face off for the flyweight title.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

These matches along with preliminary fights will happen in-person at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That means unless you’ve scored tickets and hopped on some travel deals, you’ll need to tune into ESPN+ to catch all the action.

On Friday (July 7), UFC took to Twitter to post the official fighter odds featuring a graphic of the contenders and the predicted outcome for each match.

Your #UFC290 fighter odds are LIVE 💸



Drop your main card picks in the comments!



B2YB @DKSportsbook | https://t.co/GdAu1NYWLm pic.twitter.com/oDhAg2zl7k — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2023

If you can’t make it to Las Vegas this time around, take advantage of streaming options and catch all the excitement from the comfort of your sofa. Other fights you can look forward to viewing include Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight), Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker (lightweight), Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn (middleweight), Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price (welterweight), Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell (welterweight), Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denis Gnomes and more.

Early preliminary matches will begin at 8 p.m. ET all leading up to the championship matchup of Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez at 10 p.m.

Keep reading to learn how to watch UFC 290 below.

How to Watch Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

UFC 290 is available to watch exclusively through pay-per-view on ESPN+.

You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99/month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99/year. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99/month here.

You won’t just have access to the UFC 290 fight through an ESPN+ membership. You’ll also be able to watch live games in other sports, NFL drafts, NFL playoffs, MLB games and exclusive on-demand videos, as well as access content from what was formerly known as ESPN Insider. In addition to games, ESPN+ has original shows to stream on-demand, including game recaps, NBA finals and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime, as well as full replays of historic NFL games and limited series such as Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and Derek Jeter’s documentary series The Captain.