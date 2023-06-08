‘UFC 289’: How to Watch Amanda Nunes Defend Her Title Against Irene Aldana & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The wait for the highly anticipated UFC 289 match is almost over.

Saturday (June 10) will bring MMA fighter Amanda Nunes back to defend her title against No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana. The fight (along with preliminary matches) will take place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For those who can’t make it to Vancouver to watch all the action live, you can take advantage of streaming options and catch the action from the comfort of your couch. Other fights you can look forward to watching include the Women’s Flyweight Bout, Middleweight Bout, Bantamweight Bout, Featherweight Bout and more.

Early preliminary matches will begin at 7 p.m. ET all leading up to the championship matchup of Nunes vs. Aldana at 10 p.m.

Rather than hunt for the nearest sports bar, continue reading to see how you can stream UFC 289.

How to Watch UFC 289

For those unable to catch the action inside the arena, UFC 289 is available to watch exclusively through pay-per-view on ESPN+.

You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99/month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99/year. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99/month here.

Besides the UFC 289, ESPN+ members can watch live games in other sports, NFL drafts, NFL playoffs, MLB games and exclusive on-demand videos, as well as access content from what was formerly known as ESPN Insider. In addition to games, ESPN+ has original shows to stream on-demand, including game recaps, NBA finals and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime, as well as full replays of historic NFL games.