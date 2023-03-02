Everything You Need to Know About UFC 285: The Must-Watch Jones vs. Gane Fight

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For UFC 285, Jon Jones is returning to the ring for the first time in three years, making his long-awaited heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane on Saturday (March 4). The PPV fight will stream on ESPN and ESPN+.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the must-watch UFC 285 fight, including how and when to watch, fight card details and more.

When Is UFC 285?

UFC 285 prelims will take place Saturday, March 4, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The main card PPV fight will take place at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will only be available on ESPN+.

UFC 285 prelims will be available to watch on ESPNews, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

What Makes UFC 285 a Must-Watch?

Jon Jones is finally returning to the UFC to take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Francis Ngannou, who held the title, was stripped of his position following a contract dispute in January, allowing Gane another shot at the belt after he was defeated by Ngannou last year.

Gane is known as one of the most technically skilled heavyweight fighters in the league and is sure to be a tough competitor against Jones.

Jones vs. Gane: How They Match Up

Jones is favored to win among betters, but Gane has fought six times in the time Jones has been away from the octagon, preparing his move into the heavyweight.

Jones, 35, and Gane, 32, are also in a close race when it comes to measurements. Both fighters are 6 feet 4 inches tall, with Jones weighing 255 pounds and Gane coming in at 247 pounds. Jones also has a slightly larger reach of 84.5 inches compared to Gane’s 81.

How to Watch UFC 285 on ESPN+

Who Else Is On the UFC 285 Fight Card?

In addition to the main event, the co-main event features Valentina Shevchenko facing off against Alexa Grasso, Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Mateusz Gamrot against Jalin Turner and Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett.

UFC 285 preliminary fights include Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis, Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas and Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault. Early preliminary fights include Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan, Mana Martinez vs. Camerono Saaiman, Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci, Da’mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat and Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics.