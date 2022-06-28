UFC 276: Everything You Need to Know About the Must-Watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier Fight

(L-R) Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Kai Kara-France are interviewed on stage during a media opportunity in promotion of UFC 276 (Adesanya v Cannonier) and UFC 277 (Pena v Nunes), at The Star on June 21, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Reigning middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya will face off against Jared “Tha Killa Gorilla” Cannonier in UFC 276 this weekend. The PPV fight will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

When Is UFC 276?

UFC 276 will take place on Saturday (July 2) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card PPV fight will only be available on ESPN+.

UFC 276 prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN or ESPN+; early prelims are at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT via UFC Fight Pass.

How to Watch UFC 276 on ESPN+

Adesanya vs. Cannonier: How They Match Up

Adesanya is favored to win among early betters, but underdog Cannonier intends to bring the “heat,” despite this being his first championship battle and being six years older than his opponent. The 38-year-old fighter recently shared with Sports Illustrated, “I’ve acquired enough wisdom to know I’m in this position and I’ve got work to do. I’ve taken the bumps, the bruises, and the losses. I’m here to shoot for the stars, to try for this win. If I fall short, it’s a lesson to learn — not a reason to quit.”

Adesanya, 32, stands 5 inches taller than Cannonier and has a slightly larger reach of 80 inches (arms) and 41.5 inches (leg), compared to Cannonier’s 77.5-inch arm reach and 41.5-inch leg reach. Although both fighters weigh in at 185 pounds, Adesanya stands 6-foot-4-inches and Cannonier is 5-foot-11-inches.

As for the reigning champion, Adesanya intends to defend his title once again. “Everyone’s [saying] ‘What’s the game plan? How are you going to beat Jared?’” he said in an interview with MMAFighting.com. “I’m like, ‘Look, I’m going to f— him up.’”

Adesanya successfully defended his UFC Middleweight title against Robert Whitaker during UFC 271 in February.

Who Else Is On the UFF 276 Fight Card?

In addition to the main event, UFC 276 will include preliminary and early preliminary fights in middleweight, heavyweight, and bantamweight categories. Before Adesanya and Cannonier’s middleweight title bout, Alexander Volkanovska and Max Holloway will meet for a third time as they battle it out in the featherweight title co-main event. Sean Strickland vs. Alex Periera are in the middleweight bout and Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley go head to head in the bantamweight bout.

Meisha Tate and Lauren Murphy’s fight could be on the verge of cancellation after Tate pulled out for unknown reasons. Organizers are reportedly looking for a replacement.

UFC 276 preliminary fights will include Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner (lightweight bout), Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena (welterweight bout), Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green (welterweight bout), and Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone (welterweight bout).

Uriah Hall and Andre Muniz are scheduled for the early-prelims, which will also include Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber, Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis, and Jessica-Rose Clack vs. Julija Stoliarenko.