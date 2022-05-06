UFC 274: When & How to Watch the ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’ Fight Online

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje face off during the UFC 274 press conference at Arizona Federal Theatre on May 5, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

UFC fighters Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje are preparing to face off this weekend, but only one of them will have a chance at the lightweight title.

The UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje main card event will air live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday (May 7) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Oliveira, a UFC Lightweight Champion, could win his 11th consecutive fight when he squares off against the No. 1 ranked Gaethje. However, Oliveira missed weight following two attempts on Friday, according to USA Today Sports. Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 pounds (0.5 pounds shy of the limit) forcing him to vacate the title. If Gaethje wins he will take the title, if he loses it will remain vacant.

The preliminary fight will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET and the Early Prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The co-main card event will feature Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza. The match-up is seven years in the making as Namajunas, who is the only two-time women’s UFC champion, looks to avenge her loss to Esparza in 2014.

The PPV portion includes a lightweight matchup between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler. Ferguson hopes to end a three fight losing-streak when he goes up against Chandler. UFC 274 is $74.99 (plus $6.99 if you’re not already subscribed to ESPN+) or you can purchase the Disney+ bundle for an additional $13.99 a month to watch the fight through ESPN+.

From preliminaries to the main fight card, catch every moment on ESPN+. Live coverage of UFC 274 includes two editions of UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Oliveira vs. Gaethje available on ESPNEWS on Friday at 4 p.m. ET and on ABC and ESPN3 on Saturday (May 7) at 2 p.m. ET. The show will feature exclusive insights and views leading up to the action-packed battle.

Jon Anik will call the action for UFC 274, alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting while Troy Santiago, Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno will provide coverage in Spanish.

Other upcoming UFC events on ESPN+ include Blachowicz vs. Rakic on May 14 at 10 p.m. ET, Holm vs. Vieira on May 21 at 7 p.m. ET., and Volkov vs. Rozenstruik, which takes place on June 4 at 4 p.m. ET.