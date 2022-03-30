How to Watch Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Livestream for Free

Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 03, 2021 in Austin, Texas

Fans don’t have to leave home to watch Tyler, the Creator perform on Friday (March 31). The Grammy-award winning rapper’s Call Me If You Get Lost Live special will stream on Prime Video beginning Thursday (March 31).

The performance will take place in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. PT, and will be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch in addition to Prime Video.

Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown will be featured in the stream.

“Tyler, The Creator infuses culture with his bold talent and first-rate artistry. He is a true phenomenon who effortlessly pushes creative boundaries with his music and storytelling, and we can’t wait to give his fans a front-row seat to this memorable concert,” said Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy and specials at Amazon Studios. “This livestream event showcases how Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can bring their big ideas and content dreams to make them a reality, with support across multiple Amazon businesses.”

Fans can also shop limited-edition merch for Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost tour, available online only through the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

