TWICE Takeover: Order Billboard’s Collectible Zine Featuring the K-Pop Group

Next month, TWICE will make history as the first K-pop group to be honored at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, and fans can celebrate by purchasing a collectible zine to mark the historic achievement.

Ready for a photo fix? This gorgeous, 36-page printed magazine shines with a special cover and 11 other exclusive photos — including stunning solo shots of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — that you won’t find anywhere else!

The special publication will also feature an additional 11 photos of each of the nine group members as featured in Billboard’s Women in Music issue and be available exclusively at the Billboard Shop.

Inside the zine, ONCE can follow the definitive story of TWICE’s success. From the group’s debut in 2015 to its sold-out North American tour to the launch of each member’s individual Instagram accounts and everything fans need to know about TWICE’s music making waves on the Billboard charts. Plus, zine-only quotes from TWICE gushing over its beloved fandom.

Order your exclusive zine today and toast to the first K-pop stars to be honored at Billboard’s Women in Music. Fans can watch live as TWICE receives the Breakthrough Award during this year’s event at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 1 (click here for tickets).

Earlier this week, TWICE treated fans to a snippet of “Set Me Free,” the new single off the K-pop collective’s upcoming Ready to Be mini album. The song will be released in English and Korean and follows the single “Moonlight Sunrise,” which dropped last month.

In April, TWICE will hit the road for the Ready to Be tour, which kicks off with back-to-back shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul before heading to Australia and Japan.

The North American leg of the tour launches at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in June. From there, the tour will head north to Oakland, Calif., and hit Chicago, Toronto, Houston and New York.

The tour is scheduled to wrap in Atlanta in early July, but more show dates are expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, fans can commemorate TWICE’s success with Billboard’s collectible zine.