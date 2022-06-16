Tupac Shakur Igloo Cooler Released in Honor of Rap Legend’s Birthday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tupac Shakur’s estate partnered with Igloo on a special-edition, officially licensed Playmte cooler released Thursday (June 16) in honor of the late rap legend’s birthday.

The Tupac Shakur Little Playmate Cooler pays homage to Shakur’s artistry and his love for California. Designed in the trademark tent-top design, the 7-quart cooler has a molded-in handle for one-handed carrying capability, and it can hold up to nine (12-ounce) cans.

Featured on the outside of the cooler are photos of palm trees with the name “Tupac” written in old-English script. A black-and-white photo of the hip-hop icon adorns one side of the cooler, which weighs 2 pounds and measures 10.81-inches x 8.13-inches x 11.41-inches.

Tupac Shakur Little Playmate 7 Qt. Cooler $44.99

The cooler includes a signature side-push button for easy opening and closing and Igloo’s trademarked Thermecool foam, which is a cleaner, eco-friendly insulation. Lid swivels open to either side of the cooler for easy access to contents, while the secure lid is designed to prevent spills.

Igloo has released other hip-hop-inspired coolers, including The Notorious B.I.G. x Igloo Playmate cooler collection, which was released on Biggie’s birthday (May 21) and features a 7-quart cooler ($44.99) and a 16-quart cooler ($54.99); and the new Wu-Tang Clan Playmate Collection which also includes a 7-quart cooler ($44.99) and 14-quart cooler (54.99).

Besides the newly released Igloo cooler, Shakur’s estate is kicking off a fan experience making its return on what would have been the rapper’s 51st birthday. The Powamekka Café, a pop-up cafe that had a limited run in New York in 2017, is now open in Los Angeles. The West Coast installment, located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd., is part of a joint partnership with Fixins Soul Food Kitchen and will be open from June 16 until June 30.