New Beauty Buys: Tula Just Dropped a ‘Radiant’ Concealer — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Tula has swooped in with a new release you won’t want to skip out on: a brightening concealer. Available in 20 shades, you can kiss everything from dark under-eye circles, blemishes and more goodbye as this new beauty product will aim to leave your skin looking even and brighter after one application.

The concealer made its official debut on Monday (July 31) through an Instagram video by the brand that showcased its shade range and “brightening” results. You’ll be able to snag a tube (or two) anywhere Tula is sold including Ulta and Tula.com.

“Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer has officially launched! Shop it now at TULA.com, and kiss dark under-eye circles goodbye!” the caption read.

The brand decided to release its own version of a concealer after noticing a demand for one from their customer base, according to a press release.

Keep reading to shop the new Tula release below.

If you’re running low on your dark circle concealer stick, then consider upgrading to Tula’s latest launch, which is infused with ingredients like Tula’s Rainbow Seabright Elixir that looks to quickly conceal dark circles and discoloration without leaving behind creases and cracks. Within the formula is Tula’s S6Pro Complex that is infused with prebiotic and probiotic ingredients that’ll assist in brightening your under eyes over time while helping soothe skin, improve skin smoothness and maintain skin balance. There are also eye peptides and tea leaf caffeine to help improve skin texture and eye bags.

