Travis Scott Drops Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Phantom’ & Apparel Collection: Where to Buy the Sold-Out Collab Online

Travis Scott’s heavily anticipated Air Jordan Retro 1 Low “Black Phantom” sneaker and a six-piece collection dropped on Nike’s SNKRS app and on Scott’s website on Thursday (Dec. 15).

For his latest Jordan sneaker collab, the 31-year-old rapper maintains the classic Air Jordan 1 Low design “while staying true to his love of vintage style.” The black suede shoe features a backwards swoosh with crisp white stitching and a Cactus Jack logo on the tongue.

Another unique touch: A small beetle stitched on the left heel of the shoe symbolizing “progress, stability, love and nature,” according to the Nike description.

Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” retail price for $150 on the SNKRS app. If you missed out but don’t mind paying more out of pocket, the sold-out sneaker is available on resell sites like StockX, Fight Club and Goat.

In addition to the new sneaker, Scott collaborated with Nike on a sold-out apparel collection. The limited collection, priced from $45-$150, includes black and green hoodies, matching cargo pants and shorts — all featuring premium embroidered graphics.

The Jordan Brand x Travis Scott collection also includes a T-shirt designed with a stylized graphic of Cactus Jack superimposed over a photo of Michael Jordan, stretch-knit shorts that feel like suede, along with two pairs of cargo pants (in black and green) made from a light, durable cotton ripstop and loaded up with lots of pockets.

You can find pieces from the collection on StockX for approximately $139 and up, although prices are subject to change depending on size and availability.

Shop the Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” and apparel collection below.

Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott Black Phantom (Stockx) $747 Buy Now 1

Nike

Travis Scott x Jordan Brand Washed Suede Hoodie (Olive) $from $235 Buy Now 1

Nike

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Washed Suede Hoodie (Black) $304 Buy Now 1

Nike

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Washed Suede Short $139 Buy Now 1

Nike

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Cargo Pant (Olive) $280 Buy Now 1

Nike