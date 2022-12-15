Travis Scott Drops Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Phantom’ & Apparel Collection: Where to Buy the Sold-Out Collab Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Travis Scott’s heavily anticipated Air Jordan Retro 1 Low “Black Phantom” sneaker and a six-piece collection dropped on Nike’s SNKRS app and on Scott’s website on Thursday (Dec. 15).
For his latest Jordan sneaker collab, the 31-year-old rapper maintains the classic Air Jordan 1 Low design “while staying true to his love of vintage style.” The black suede shoe features a backwards swoosh with crisp white stitching and a Cactus Jack logo on the tongue.
Another unique touch: A small beetle stitched on the left heel of the shoe symbolizing “progress, stability, love and nature,” according to the Nike description.
Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” retail price for $150 on the SNKRS app. If you missed out but don’t mind paying more out of pocket, the sold-out sneaker is available on resell sites like StockX, Fight Club and Goat.
In addition to the new sneaker, Scott collaborated with Nike on a sold-out apparel collection. The limited collection, priced from $45-$150, includes black and green hoodies, matching cargo pants and shorts — all featuring premium embroidered graphics.
The Jordan Brand x Travis Scott collection also includes a T-shirt designed with a stylized graphic of Cactus Jack superimposed over a photo of Michael Jordan, stretch-knit shorts that feel like suede, along with two pairs of cargo pants (in black and green) made from a light, durable cotton ripstop and loaded up with lots of pockets.
You can find pieces from the collection on StockX for approximately $139 and up, although prices are subject to change depending on size and availability.
Shop the Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” and apparel collection below.