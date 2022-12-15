×
Travis Scott Drops Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Phantom’ & Apparel Collection: Where to Buy the Sold-Out Collab Online

Cactus Jack's latest Nike collab, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" and six-piece apparel collection dropped on Thursday (Dec. 15).

Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Jason Koerner/GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Travis Scott’s heavily anticipated Air Jordan Retro 1 Low “Black Phantom” sneaker and a six-piece collection dropped on Nike’s SNKRS app and on Scott’s website on Thursday (Dec. 15).

For his latest Jordan sneaker collab, the 31-year-old rapper maintains the classic Air Jordan 1 Low design “while staying true to his love of vintage style.” The black suede shoe features a backwards swoosh with crisp white stitching and a Cactus Jack logo on the tongue.

Another unique touch: A small beetle stitched on the left heel of the shoe symbolizing “progress, stability, love and nature,” according to the Nike description.

Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” retail price for $150 on the SNKRS app. If you missed out but don’t mind paying more out of pocket, the sold-out sneaker is available on resell sites like StockX, Fight Club and Goat.

In addition to the new sneaker, Scott collaborated with Nike on a sold-out apparel collection. The limited collection, priced from $45-$150, includes black and green hoodies, matching cargo pants and shorts — all featuring premium embroidered graphics.

The Jordan Brand x Travis Scott collection also includes a T-shirt designed with a stylized graphic of Cactus Jack superimposed over a photo of Michael Jordan, stretch-knit shorts that feel like suede, along with two pairs of cargo pants (in black and green) made from a light, durable cotton ripstop and loaded up with lots of pockets.

You can find pieces from the collection on StockX for approximately $139 and up, although prices are subject to change depending on size and availability.

Shop the Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” and apparel collection below.

Nike
Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott Black Phantom (Stockx)
$747
Buy Now 1
Nike
Travis Scott x Jordan Brand Washed Suede Hoodie (Olive)
$from $235
Buy Now 1
Nike
Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Washed Suede Hoodie (Black)
$304
Buy Now 1
Nike
Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Washed Suede Short
$139
Buy Now 1
Nike
Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Cargo Pant (Olive)
$280
Buy Now 1
Nike
Jordan Brand x Travis Scott Cargo Pant (Black)
$395
Buy Now 1

