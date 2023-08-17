Quick! Tory Burch’s Private Sale Has Up to 60% Off Sandals, Purses & More: Shop Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s time to treat yourself and Tory Burch has the perfect way to: their current Private Sale, which is offering up to 60% off everything from sandals, purses, tote bags, sneakers, and more. So, if you needed an excuse to splurge this week, this is it. To enter the sale, you just need to provide the brand with your email and you’ll unlock all the deals going on.

Don’t wait too long though as the sale is only going on until Monday (Aug. 21) meaning these major discounts have a time limit.

Tory Burch has been a longtime celebrity favorite brand with everyone from Jennifer Lopez, Suki Waterhouse, Queen Latifah and so many more spotted wearing the brand. You can look forward to trendy pieces like jelly shoes and designer bags being slashed with an additional 10% off applied during checkout.

To help inspire your upcoming shopping session, we picked a few bestsellers to get you started. Check below to shop our picks or checkout the full sale here.

Tory Burch

Miller Soft Metal Logo Sandal $134.10 $248 46% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Bring some color to your feet without taking a trip to the nail salon with these logo sandals. Not only do they come in this bright sunshine yellow shade, but you can show off your love for the brand through the elegant gold logo decorating the top.

Tory Burch

Roxanne Jelly Sandals $71.10 $128 44% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Jelly shoes have become so popular that even Tory Burch has hopped on the trend. Don’t skip out on a pair of your own in the form of these jelly sandals, which come in a vibrant cherry red that’ll look fabulous as you walk along the beach on your oceanside getaway.

Tory Burch

Miller Cloud Sandals $107.10 $198 46% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Think of these as the rich aunt to your favorite Birkenstocks and, just like the name suggests, the cloud sandals will feel as though you’re walking through air as it’s designed with a cushy footbed with a smooth leather upper to top it off. And did we mention they’re under $110?

Tory Burch

Robinson Chain Wallet $143.10 $298 52% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re not a fan of bulky purses, then be sure to add this chain wallet to your cart ASAP. It’s not only 52% off, but has a slim chain you can wear as a crossbody and features enough room to pack all the essentials like you phone, keys, wallet and lip gloss.

Tory Burch

Ella Printed Tote Bag $170.10 $268 37% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Totes are basically a necessity as they can fit so many things from your concealer to your must-have commuter gadgets. At under $200, you can get the quality and style of a coveted Tory Burch tote — without dropping on the full price.

Tory Burch

Small Fleming Convertible Strap Bag $314.10 $498 37% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Can you ever really have too many purses? At 37% off, we think no. This convertible bag is basically two purses in one design as it can go from a crossbody to wallet in just a simple clip.

Tory Burch

T-Monogram Good Luck Trainer Sneakers $134.10 $298 55% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Elevate your sneakers with this chic monogrammed pair from Tory Burch, which is currently over half off. They come in two shades and feature a heightened sole for added support and coziness.

Tory Burch

Miller Mixed-Material Lug Sole Boots $197.10 $458 57% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Get into the fall spirit with a pair of lug sole boots that’ll quickly replace your platform boots by adding a more utility look to your style. It comes in three shade: brown, black and light brown and has a lace up design for a more customized fit.

Tory Burch

Eleanor Loafer $134.10 $298 55% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For 55% off you can enjoy the sleek look of these Eleanor Loafers that are decorated with the Tory Burch logo and have a stretchy heel to create a more fitted look.

