Tony-Nominated Broadway Musicals: Where to Buy Tickets Online

Attendees gather outside the Neil Simon Theatre where "MJ" The Michael Jackson Musical had opening night on Feb. 1, 2022 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced on Monday (May 9), and the musical category is stacked with productions beloved by fans and critics.

MJ the Musical, Girl From the North Country, Mr. Saturday Night, SIX: The Musical, Paradise Square and A Strange Loop will go head-to-head in the category for best musical when the 75th annual Tony Awards air on Sunday, June 12.

With the weather finally getting nicer on the East Coast and travel restrictions easing, it’s a great time to start planning to see one of this year’s Tony-nominated musicals on Broadway.

Tickets to musicals and other productions can be purchased at sites like Broadway.com and Telecharge, but we rounded up other ticketing sites to utilize too.

Keep reading for a breakdown of each of the best musical nominees for 2022 and places to buy tickets.

A Strange Loop

Leading the pack as the most Tony Award-nominated show of the year, A Strange Loop premiered in 2019 but like many other shows, the production was forced to close at the start of the pandemic. The Pulitzer Prize-winning production, written and composed by Michael R. Jackson, is an invigorating story about a young queer writer named Usher grappling with his desires and identity. Jaquel Spivey, L. Morgan Lee, James Jackson Jr. and John-Michael Lyles are included in the cast.

A Strange Loop is playing at the Lyceum Theater. Tickets for shows this week start at $103 on StubHub, but you can find cheaper tickets ($84) for future shows, or you can buy passes via Telecharge.

MJ the Musical

Behind the glitz and glamor and inside the “creative mind and collaborative spirit” that helped make Michael Jackson a legend, MJ the Musical — created by Tony-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage — earned 10 Tony Award nominations this year. The electrifying musical centers on the making of the King of Pop’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Myles Frost stars as older MJ and Walter Russell III plays him as a child. The rest of the cast includes Quentin Earl Darrington and Ayana George as Joseph and Katherine Jackson, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy, and Apollo Levin as Quincy Jones.

MJ the Musical is at the Neil Simon Theater through the rest of the year. Depending on the date, ticket prices start at around $59-$90 at Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and Stub Hub.

Girl From the North Country

If you’re a Bob Dylan fan, Girl From the North Country offers up an unforgettable reimagining of 20 of the music legend’s songs including “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” “Forever Young” and “I Want You.” Written and directed by Conor McPherson, the musical is set in 1934 and follows a group of wanderers whose lives intersect at a musical house in Duluth, Minn. Girl From the North Country landed seven Tony nominations this year. The musical is playing at the Belasco Theater through July 11.

Tickets start at $56 on SeatGeek and StubHub. You can also find passes at Ticketmaster.

Mr. Saturday Night

Billy Crystal reprises his role as Buddy Young Jr. in Mr. Saturday Night, the stage adaptation of his 1992 film of the same name. The play follows the washed-up comedian’s attempt at taking one last shot at the top. Mr. Saturday Night is written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and is directed by Tony-winner John Rando, with music from Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Tony nominee Amanda Green and choreography by Ellenore Scott.

Mr. Saturday Night is playing at the Nederlander Theater. Tickets range from about $74 and up on SeatGeek, as well as Ticketmaster and StubHub.

SIX: The Musical

The many wives of Henry VIII grab the mic in SIX: The Musical. An exuberant flip on history, SIX turns 500 years of heartbreak into a modernized celebration of girl power. The cast includes Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Keri Rene Fuller as Jane Seymour, Brittany Mack as Anna of Cleves, Joy Woods as Catherine Parr, and Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard. SIX was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The musical takes place at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and ticket start at $65 for the Broadway show depending on the date. Find tickets for additional dates and locations here.

Paradise Square

Set in New York City, Paradise Square is a Civil War-era musical about the conflict between Irish immigrants and free Black Americans that led to the deadly Draft Riots in July 1863, Paradise Square is playing at the Barrymore Theater through November. Tickets start at $58.

The cast of Paradise Square includes Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, John Dossett, Sidney DuPont, A.J. Shively, Matt Bogart, Nathaniel Stampley, and Gabrielle McClinton.

Find tickets at Telecharge, Vivid Seats and StubHub.