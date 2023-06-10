How to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards on Paramount+ for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 76th annual Tony Awards will take place at the United Palace Theater in New York City on Sunday (June 11), and will again air live from coast to coast on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose returns to host for the second year in a row, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will be unscripted due to the writer’s strike.

If you want to catch the pre-show action, The Tony Awards: Act One will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with exclusive content streaming for free on Pluto TV. The pre-show will be co-hosted by Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and So Help Me Todd star Skylar Astin.

“CBS has been home to the Tony Awards for more than 40 years,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. “We are proud to once again celebrate the best of theater this season, and continue our support for Broadway, the broader theater community and all the incredible artistic talents both on stage and behind the scenes who bring the shows to life.”

The show will feature performances from the casts of Tony-nominated best musicals and revivals such as Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Additional performers include Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango and the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, the cast of Funny Girl and a special performance honoring the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Where to Stream the 76th Annual Tony Awards for Free

The 2023 Tony Awards will air live on CBS and live and on-demand via Paramount+. If you don’t already have a Paramount+ subscription, join today and enjoy a free trial for a week.

Paramount+ starts at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported Essential plan and $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) for the Premium plan which includes live/local CBS stations. With Paramount+, you’ll get access to a vast selection of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS, soccer, local CBS stations, and 24-hour news with CBSN. Paramount+ is also available on Prime Video.

Want to watch more for less? Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime and pay just $11.99 a month for both subscriptions. Verizon has a bundle deal with Paramount+, Showtime and Netflix for $26 a month. Paramount+ offers student discounts as well.

From movies and acclaimed originals to live sports, stream exclusives from BET to MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, The Smithsonian Channel and more on Paramount+. Some of the must-watch programs on the platform are Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Fatal Attraction, Rabbit Hole, The Offer, Seal Team, Ink Master, The Family Stone, The Game, 1923, 1883, The Good Fight, Ru-Paul’s Drag Race All Stars, Mayor of Kingstown, Star Trek: Picard, Are You the One?, iCarly, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Evil and The Challenge: All Stars. Subscribers can stream CBS shows such as Survivor, So Help Me Todd and Blue Bloods.

Love the theater? Paramount+ has a bunch of music programs, documentaries, specials including From the Cradle to the Stage, Family Legacy, Queens of the Universe and Behind the Music.

Aside from original series, musicals and reality TV, Paramount+ subscribers can stream Dungeons & Dragons, Scream VI, Top Gun: Maverick and 80 for Brady.

Need more ways to watch the 2023 Tony Awards? Local CBS stations can be accessed through cable providers such as Xfinity and Cox Cable (a TV antenna might also work). Other streaming platforms that provide CBS and other live channels include DirectTV Stream and Fubo which offer free trials; Hulu + Live TV, Sling and Express VPN, if you’re streaming outside of the U.S.