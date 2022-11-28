Winter Gear: Timberland Boots Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cyber Monday is heating up! Because Black Friday spills over into the holiday weekend, bargain shoppers have more opportunities to find major savings. But for others, Cyber Monday could be the last chance to secure deep discounts on winter gear like Timberland boots.

Right now, shoppers can save up to 40% off Timberland boots, hoodies, shirts, hats, gloves and slippers and other holiday exclusives starting at just $16.

Whether you’re Christmas shopping or treating yourself, it’s always great when you can find what you need on sale! To save you the time of surfing the Web, we dug through multiple Cyber Monday deals to find some of the best savings at Timberland.com, Macy’s, Zappos and other major retailers.

Keep reading for a list of Timberland boots that are on sale for Cyber Monday. Find additional sales on Timberland boots at Footlocker, Finish Line, DSW, Journeys and Shiekh, and be sure to read roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals for music lovers.

Timberland Men's Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot $168 $210 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Kicking things off with a classic, the men’s premium 6-inch waterproof boot — available in wheat, black and rust – are marked down to $168 at Timberland, Zappos, and Macy’s (the waterproof basic boot is on sale for $144).

Timberland Limited-Edition Men's Dark Brown Full Grain 6-Inch Waterproof Boot $179.99 $210 14% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Looking for a limited edition? This Timberland boot offers up the signature waterproof performance and instantly recognizable work-boot styling made with premium Hazel Highway waterproof leather (available only in dark brown full grain).

Timberland Men's 6 inch Premium Waterproof Boot, Wheat Nubuck, 8 $124.95 $198.00 37% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Amazon has an even deeper deal on Timberland’s signature boots. The pair pictured above are marked down $125 but the sale actually starts at $114.38 for the 6-inch boot in wheat nubuck.

Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot $69.99 $115 39% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’ve been looking for an affordable hiking boots, the Timberland Men’s White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot is on sale for $69.99 and comes highly recommended from hundreds of customers. Available in wheat, brown and black, the hiking boot features recycled fabric lining with a seam-sealed waterproof construction to keep feet dry in any weather, waterproof leather uppers for comfort and durability, rubber outsoles with multi-directional lugs for traction on varied terrain, and EVA footbeds and midsoles.

Timberland Men's Davis Chukka Sneaker $63 $90 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Timberland’s Chukka sneaker is a leather/canvas sneaker that wipes clean. The shoe (available in wheat, black, navy, and gray) features a lightweight footbed to help comfort your feet. Find them on sale in select colors at Macy’s and at Timberland.com.

Timberland 6-Inch Field Boot in Grape Leaf $129.50 $185 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

One of the keys to finding the best deal on a hot shoe, is searching different retailers. Zappos, for example, has a massive shoe collection and a mountain of Cyber Monday sales. These men’s basic 6-inch boot in grape leaf are on sale at Zappos for less $130.

Timberland Men's Redwood Chelsea Boot $120 (extra 30% off in cart) Buy Now 1

Going out? The men’s Redwood Falls Chelsea Boot is sturdy, stylish and comfy. Made with eco-friendly lining, the pull-on boot — available in black, full grain and rust (sizes 7.5-15) — is constructed with Timberland’s trademarked Gripstick rubber and multi-directional technology offering superior traction.

Timberland Men's Euro Hiker Shell-Toe Boot $109.99 $140 21% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The Euro Shell Toe is a rugged boot that can take on different terrain. Designed for the outdoors, the shell toe boots feature a molded rubber toe to help protect your feet and lightweight footbeds to keep them comfortable.