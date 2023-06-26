TikTok’s Viral Sticky Bra Will Have You Saying Goodbye to Strapless Bras Forever

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Strapless bras can feel like a necessary evil when you want to sport sleeveless tops and dresses, but then you’re stuck dealing with it slipping all day or night. While you could go braless, that’s not always an option for everyone — sometimes you need that extra support under a corset top or maybe you prefer a smooth, seamless look. TikTok has come to our rescue with a viral sticky bra that users claim actually works.

The Gatherall Bra has gone viral on TikTok for its ability to lift and support your chest without having to constantly pull it up. Need further proof? User @itsjenwarnes did their own review of the bra showing how well it holds up throughout an entire day.

The result was they were “never worried it was going to fall off at all, so I do think this is much better than cheaper alternatives.”

Check below to check out the full video and shop the sticky bra — plus some other bestselling options.

Consider this the one strapless bra to have in your arsenal. It comes in four colors to personalize to your liking and sizes A–DD — shop it now from Gatherall, Express and Free People.

The Gatherall Bra is made from a silicone material for added comfort that’s wireless, backless and washable. When it’s dirty, just wash it with antibacterial soap and hang dry it for longevity. No matter if you’re going out dancing or just need an excuse to sport that new backless top, this sticky bra will have you covered and supported.

We’ve tried Perkies Petals ourselves and can’t get over how comfortable and easy to use the design is. It’s made from a silicone material that’s reusable and washable so you can wear them again and again without having to stock up on multiple pairs (though it’s always good to have a backup!).

Nippies Nipple Covers are not only an Amazon No. 1 bestseller for breast petals, but we’ve also tested them out and can confirm they stay on (even after a night full of dancing). Plus, they gained 4.6 stars on Amazon with close to 24,000 shoppers rating it five-stars. One reviewer even stated they’ll “never wear a bra again” after trying these.

Looking for some extra lift? The Alki’i Sticky Bra features a push up design that’ll help provide a more smooth and lifted appearance. Plus, it comes in a pack of two with additional breast petals to customize to your needs. One Amazon five-star reviewer even claimed they were “walking around in the heat all day and sweating like crazy and never once did I have to worry about them coming off!”

