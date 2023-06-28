TikTok’s Viral Peel Off Lip Stain Is Bringing Y2K Beauty Back

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Y2K gave us everything from bubblegum lip balm and belly chains to TikTok’s latest viral find: a peel off lip stain you can currently snag on Amazon. The viral product not only provides colorful results, but comes in a variety pack featuring six shades — meaning you won’t have to go back and buy more colors.

TikTok user @finalgirl_avery is just one of the many shoppers who have taken to the social media platform to show off the Romantic Bear Lip Tint. In the video, they hold up two pink shades and start applying the darker version like a lip gloss. Once the lip tint has fully dried, they simply peel it off, then complete their makeup look with a nude lip liner topped off with some clear lip gloss.

Other shades included in the variety pack include orange, cherry red, light pink, sexy red and watermelon. If you want a peek at what some of the other shades look like, @daniarribere tried on the cherry red color and gave it a *chef’s kiss.*

Keep scrolling to see the full video.

Both reviewers and TikTok users suggest applying a gloss as a top coat to really help the lip stain shine. You can also use a handheld fan to help the formula dry faster — especially if you’re in a rush.

This peel-off mask-inspired lip stain has captured beauty lover’s eyes for its ability to give your lips a pop of color without breaking the bank. Rather than drop $20 on one tube of luxe lipstick, you can get six shades ranging from pink to cherry red and all for $14. One reviewer even went as far as to say “it’ll be replacing all my lipsticks.”

Before application just make sure your lips are moisturized as one shopper says “you will see more coloring in the cracks of the lips.”

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best TikTok beauty alternatives, refillable lipsticks and powder foundation.