Kopari’s TikTok Viral Body Oil Can Help Leave Skin ‘Silky Butter’ Soft

TikTok is no stranger to finding fresh products we can obsess over, and its latest one is a new beauty product your skincare routine will be clamoring to own. Kopari’s Golden Aura Body Oil has TikTokers mesmerized with how glowy it leaves their skin — like Harry Styles sings, “you’re so golden,” after one application.

We’d like to see TikTok beauty dupes try and compete with this body oil, as not only does it contain real flakes of 24K gold, but uses hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to help boost the skin’s hydration. Plus, according to reviewers, skin is left looking glowy and luminous.

Need more proof? TikTok user @beautyfixrn gives followers a closer look at the product, saying within the video that the formula’s “extremely lightweight” and “doesn’t leave [you] greasy.”

“Skincare tip for transforming dry, dull skin to glowy and hydrated skin. The Golden Body Oil is NEXT LEVEL and has me feeling like a glowy goddess. It’s summer so we are showing more skin — make sure it’s looking hydrated and radiant,” reads the caption.

Keep reading to shop the TikTok viral body oil below.

Kopari

Golden Aura Body Oil $39 Buy Now 1

Kopari’s Golden Aura Body Oil features notes of toasted sugar, jasmine and musk using clean and vegan ingredients. The brand recommends applying the body oil on freshly cleansed skin after bathing for the best results. You can also apply it to dry skin for an extra boost of hydration. One reviewer even went as far as to say, “The way my body feels like silky butter! Absolutely in love.”

