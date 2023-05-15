TikTok’s Hottest Beauty Trends: 10 Affordable Alternatives You Should Know About

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok is beloved for its ability to introduce us to new and awe-worthy products in under a minute — especially when it comes to new beauty releases or makeup tools for beginners. Whether it’s eco-friendly refillable lipsticks, lengthening mascaras, blow dryers that won’t damage your hair or hydrating lip balms, you can practically rebuild your entire skincare, haircare and makeup routine in just one scroll.

Unfortunately, once these TikTok beauty products go viral, it’s common for them to fly off the shelves — or the product comes with jaw-dropping results paired with a hefty price tag that you might not be able to afford. Thankfully, there are TikTok beauty alternatives that can step in and provide results that are just as hydrating, blurring and plumping as higher-priced products, without blowing your budget.

If you’re over waiting for those viral beauty finds to be restocked, we’ve found TikTok beauty alternatives to replace those popular, always sold-out products. Below, see our list of 10 affordable beauty dupes that you can shop online from retailers like Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

Amazon

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer $9.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Made with a gel-like consistency that’s clear and aims to grip makeup for all-day wear, e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer is a worthy opponent to the beloved Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer that’s triple the cost. Plus, this formula is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog pores!

Ulta Beauty

NYX HD Photogenic Concealer $6 Buy Now 1

Concealer is a classic staple item offering coverage over black circles, acne and more. The NYX HD Photogenic Concealer provides a vegan and cruelty-free formula in a range of shades that glides over the skin while offering an under-$10 option that can easily replace the viral NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer.

Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution Fast Base Contour Stick $8 Buy Now 1

With three shades to choose from, you can contour your face and highlight at the same time. The Makeup Revolution Fast Base Contour Stick delivers creamy and snatch-worthy results that are easy to blend in and will have you ditching the TikTok-loved Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick.

Ulta Beauty

Social media has been obsessed with Drunk Elephant’s Bronzing Drops since the moment they were released, making them almost impossible to snag. Thankfully, Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer is the perfect alternative for providing a sheer yet natural looking glow that’s also lightweight, hydrating and reduces the look of pores. Rihanna wouldn’t steer you wrong!

Makeup Revolution Blush Bomb Creamer Blush $9 Buy Now 1

Liquid blush is having a moment, especially once Rare Beauty’s Liquid Pinch Blush entered the scene, thanks to Selena Gomez‘s in-demand brand. If you’re not looking to dish out $23 every time you need a restock though, Makeup Revolution’s Blush Bomb is just as pigmented and features a wallet-friendly pricetag that’s lightweight and buildable.

elf

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter $14 Buy Now 1

Whether you’re looking to achieve the trendy glazed-doughnut look or glass-like skin, a highlighter is essential for giving off a luminescent glow. While most TikTokers would reach for the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter to illuminate their skin, e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter gives equal results (and for a fraction of the cost). Use it alone as a highlighter or mix it into your foundation for a natural, glowy appearance.

Morphe

Morphe 2 Glassified Lip Oil $9 Buy Now 1

Lip balms are a timeless beauty product you can take with you on the go for quick, hydrating applications. Social media has been in a frenzy over the Summer Friday Lip Butter Balm, but the Morphe Glassified Lip Oil is an alternative that should not be overlooked. The formula boasts ingredients like moringa, jojoba and coconut oil, which will moisturize your pout while providing a glossy appearance to complete looks ranging from minimalist to glam.

Sephora

Inkey List Omega Water Cream $10.99 Buy Now 1

Clear hydrated skin starts with a quality moisturizer, which TikTok has deemed to be Laniege Water Cream. Rather than burn a hole in your wallet to obtain smooth skin, Inkey List’s Omega Water Cream comes at a sweet $11 and uses a water-based gel that’s non-oily and works to balance your skin tone and oil levels.

Walmart

e.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift Gel $6 Buy Now 1

Create fluffy brows or craft the coveted soap-brow look with e.l.f.’s Brow Lift putty that’ll provide all-day hold using a clear, mess-free formula. Just use a spoolie and apply the gel to your brows and watch as the hairs stay right where you style them. After one brush and fluff, you’ll say goodbye to the TikTok-obsessed Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze.

Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Cosmetics COLOUR RICHE LES NUS NU INTENSE $6.97 $9.99 30% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Lipstick has developed a cult following for its rich, matte color and buildable formula that’ll add a pop of color to your look. Rather than drop $35 per tube, L’Oreal Paris has an alternative that’s just as vibrant, hydrating and smoochable. Plus, it offers just as wide of a range of shades to stock up on.