Thursday Night Football: How to Watch Games on Prime Video for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

This post is sponsored content.

Thursday Night Football is officially back! Amazon secured exclusive rights to stream NFL games on Prime Video, marking a new era for sports fans.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Houston Texans in a preseason matchup on Thursday (Aug. 25) at 8 p.m. ET., while TNF Tonight pregame coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

Prime Video subscribers can log in to the platform to begin streaming Thursday’s game. Not familiar with Prime? Read on for the 2022 Thursday Night Football schedule and a step-by-step guide on how to join Amazon Prime for free.

What Is Prime Video?

Prime Video is Amazon’s streaming platform where subscribers can watch Thursday Night and other sports, including NBA, MLB, WNBA, One Championship and soccer.

Additionally, Prime Video has a mega-library of movies and countless TV episodes, plus Prime Originals and a ton of sports documentaries and docuseries such as Prime’s All or Nothing featuring the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles and other football, soccer and hockey teams.

$free with Prime membership Buy Now 1

How Much Does Prime Video Cost?

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime memberships, but there’s also an option to join Prime Video by itself under a free, 30-day trial.

Not a Prime member? Subscribe now and get the first month free. The membership, which is $14.99 a month after the free trial, unlocks instant access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, along with free shipping on millions of products, members-only discounts and a year free membership to GrubHub+, so you can order food while you enjoy Thursday Night Football.

How to Save on Your Prime Membership

Amazon Prime’s annual membership ($139.99 a year) saves you around $40 a year. Prime also provides a 50% discount for eligible college students and EBT and Medicaid recipients.

How to Watch Thursday Night Football Games on Prime Video

Prime Video is the exclusive streaming destination for Thursday Night Football. All games will begin streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Regular season games will begin on Sept. 15.

How to Stream Prime Video on Your TV & Other Devices

To stream Thursday Night Football games, download the Prime Video app (or sign in online via Amazon.com) from a smart TV, laptop or another compatible streaming device to log into the platform. You can also save programs to your watchlist and view them later.

Thursday Night Football recordings are free on Prime Video, which means that you can pause, rewind and replay any TNF games or related programming this season.

See the full schedule of Thursday Night Football games below.

Prime Video Thursday Night Football Schedule:

49ers vs. Texans – Aug. 25

Chargers vs. Chiefs – Sept. 15

Steelers vs. Browns – Sept. 22

Dolphins vs. Bengals – Sept. 29

Colts vs. Brancos – Oct. 6

Commanders vs. Bears – Oct. 13

Saints vs. Cardinals – Oct. 20

Ravens vs. Buccaneers – Oct. 27

Eagles vs. Texans – Nov. 3

Falcons vs. Panthers – Nov. 10

Titans vs. Packers – Nov. 17

Bills vs. Patriots – Dec. 1

Raiders vs. Rams – Dec. 8

49ers vs. Seahawks – Dec. 15

Panthers vs. Jets – Dec. 22

Cowboys vs. Titans – Dec. 29