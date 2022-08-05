×
‘Thirteen Lives’: When & How to Watch on Prime Video

Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman star in the film directed Ron Howard and based on the rescue mission of a Thai soccer team.

THIRTEEN LIVES
THIRTEEN LIVES Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Thirteen Lives, based on the incredible true story of an international rescue, is now streaming on Prime Video. Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman star in the Ron Howard-directed film released on Friday (Aug. 5).

The story follows the rescue of a Thai soccer team who got trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. A team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt the harrowing rescue of the 12 boys and their soccer coach.

Thirteen Lives is written and developed by Don Macpherson and William Nicholson, and produced by Howard, P.J. van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana, Karen Lunder, William M. Connor and Brian Grazer.

How to Watch Thirteen Lives on Prime Video

Thirteen Lives is streaming on Prime Video at no additional charge to Prime members. Not subscribed? Join Prime for a free 30-day trial to stream Thirteen Lives for free. After the first month, the Prime Video membership costs $14.99 a month (or $139 a year).

Prime Video
$14.99/month after free 30-day trial
Buy Now 1

Besides access to thousands of movies and TV series, the membership includes free shipping and delivery on your favorite items, exclusive deals for Prime members, two-hour grocery delivery, unlimited photo storage, Prime Reading, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and savings on prescriptions. Amazon Prime also provides 50% discounts for eligible students and EBT/Medicaid recipients.

Prime Video is home to a mega-collection of exclusive like The Boys, Reacher, Outer Range, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, Invincible, Fairfax, Upload, The Wheel of Time, The Legend of Vox Machina and new shows including A League of Their Own and The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power.

ad