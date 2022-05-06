‘The Wilds’ Season 2: How to Watch the Series for Free on Prime Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Season 2 of the young adult thriller series, The Wilds, arrived on Prime Video on Friday (May 6). All eight episodes of the second season are currently available to stream on the platform.

The show is about a group of teenage girls fighting for survival after being stranded on a deserted island only to discover that they are part of an elaborate social experiment. Fans of the series have been waiting a while for the show to return as season 1 premiered in December 2020.

In season 2, audiences will be introduced to a new island of teenage boys who must also fight for their survival while “under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master,” according to a news release.

The cast of The Wilds includes Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Rachel Griffiths, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, Joe Witkoswki, David Sullivan, Troy Windbush, Helena Howard, Charles Alexander, Nicholas Coombe, Zack Calderon, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aidan Laprete and Tanner Ray Rook.

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher, alongside showrunner and executive producer Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, and Dylan Clark.

Alison Maclean, Nima Nourizadeh, Ben C. Lucas, Aurora Guerrero, and Ben Young are directors.

How to Watch The Wilds on Prime Video

The Wilds is a Prime Original, which means that Prime members can stream the series at no additional charge.

Not a Prime member? Join today with a free 30-day trial to binge watch The Wilds and other programs in the Prime Video mega-library.

From TV shows to cult-classic films and beloved franchises, Prime Video has it all. The growing list of Prime Video exclusives include Reacher, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, Fairfax, Tom Clancy’s: Jack Ryan, Upload, Watch Out for The Big Grrrls, The Wheel of Time, The Legend of Vox Machina, I Want You Back, Without Remorse, The Boys and musical documentaries such as A Man Named Scott, Justin Bieber: Our World and The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience.

After the free trial ends, the Amazon Prime membership will cost $14.99 a month (or $139 a year). Qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients are eligible to receive 50% off the monthly membership fee.

Amazon Prime Membership $14.99 a month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

Besides access to Prime Video, Prime members get free and fast shipping on millions of items, exclusive deals, two-hour grocery delivery via Amazon Fresh, unlimited photo storage, Prime reading, Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, savings on prescriptions, and lots of other great perks.

Movies are available to rent and buy on Prime Video and content can be streamed from Paramount+, Starz, Showtime and other platforms. Those who want to try Prime Video by itself can join the platform for $8.99 a month after the free trial.

Other original series debuting on Prime Video include The Summer I Turned Pretty, a series adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling novel premiering on June 17. The series trailer featured the debut of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift.