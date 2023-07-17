×
The Weeknd Partners With Blue Bottle Coffee to Release ‘Samra Origins’ Collection: Shop Now

Inspired by his roots, shop the latest collaboration you're sure to love a latte.

The Weeknd x Blue Bottle Collab
The Weeknd x Blue Bottle Collab Courtesy of Blue Bottle

Abel Tesafaye (better known as The Weeknd) has a new collaboration, and this time it doesn’t involve music. The “Save Your Tears” singer partnered with Blue Bottle Coffee to create a collection inspired by his Ethiopian roots and family, which officially dropped Thursday (July 13) and is available to shop now.

Samra Origins, named after The Weeknd’s mother Samra, is a line featuring an Ethiopian blend of coffee and a limited-edition 16 oz. tumbler decorated with “Samra” in Amharic. To celebrate the release of the collection, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to show off the new collection with a string of photos that display the coffee blend and tumbler.

Keep reading to shop the new collection.

black bag filled with coffee beans
Blue Bottle Coffee
Samra Blend Vol. 1
$22
Buy Now 1

The Samra Blend Vol. 1 comes with whole beans that feature notes of raspberry, toffee and citrus blossom. The flavor profile was inspired by The Weeknd’s childhood flavor, resembling the coffee used in a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony called Buna Tetu, which he and his family performed regularly.

black tumbler that reads "Samra Origins"
Blue Bottle Coffee
Samra Origins MiiR Tumbler with Straw
$40
Buy Now 1

Sip your coffee, tea and more in this 16oz tumbler designed with a stainless steel interior to keep beverages warm or cold. The minimalist design is great for taking with you on the go or drinking your favorite blends at home.

