The Weeknd Partners With Blue Bottle Coffee to Release ‘Samra Origins’ Collection: Shop Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Abel Tesafaye (better known as The Weeknd) has a new collaboration, and this time it doesn’t involve music. The “Save Your Tears” singer partnered with Blue Bottle Coffee to create a collection inspired by his Ethiopian roots and family, which officially dropped Thursday (July 13) and is available to shop now.

Explore Explore The Weeknd See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Samra Origins, named after The Weeknd’s mother Samra, is a line featuring an Ethiopian blend of coffee and a limited-edition 16 oz. tumbler decorated with “Samra” in Amharic. To celebrate the release of the collection, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to show off the new collection with a string of photos that display the coffee blend and tumbler.

Keep reading to shop the new collection.

Samra Blend Vol. 1 $22 Buy Now 1

The Samra Blend Vol. 1 comes with whole beans that feature notes of raspberry, toffee and citrus blossom. The flavor profile was inspired by The Weeknd’s childhood flavor, resembling the coffee used in a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony called Buna Tetu, which he and his family performed regularly.

Blue Bottle Coffee

Samra Origins MiiR Tumbler with Straw $40 Buy Now 1

Sip your coffee, tea and more in this 16oz tumbler designed with a stainless steel interior to keep beverages warm or cold. The minimalist design is great for taking with you on the go or drinking your favorite blends at home.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best musician-owned wines, porthole drink infuser and the beset musician cookbooks.