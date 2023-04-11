You Can Now Pre-Order ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ on Blu-Ray & VOD: How to Watch From Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available for pre-order on Blu-ray and video on demand. The animated blockbuster — starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser — opened with a record-breaking $377.2 million globally and $204.6 million domestically, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Nintendo’s popular video game series, Super Mario Bros. follows Mario and Luigi as they set out on a “whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom.”

With its huge box-office opening, Super Mario Bros. surpassed Frozen as the highest grossing debut for an animated movie and joins Avatar: The Way of Water and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on the list of highest grossing films of 2023. The move is currently No. 1 at the box office and No. 1 for Blu-ray and VOD pre-orders.

The movie is $24.99 for a Blu-ray/DVD/digital combo and $29.99 for the 4K edition at Amazon. It’s also available for pre-order at retailers such as Target and Walmart.

This Walmart-exclusive limited-edition gift set pictured above includes a collectible tin that you can use to house and display the movie discs. The gift set is available for $32.96 (pre-order) while supplies last.

When Can You Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie From Home?

When will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be released on streaming? While there’s no official drop date for the VOD or Blu-ray release, judging by other blockbusters, audiences might be waiting a little while. Avatar 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, for example, were released to streaming platforms roughly three months after premiering in theaters.

Either way, pre-ordering a copy of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will put you first in line to watch the movie from home as soon as it drops on VOD.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is $29.99 to pre-order a digital copy via Prime Video and other platforms such as Vudu, Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play. Stream the Super Mario Bros. Movie on your TV, smart phone or other devices via Prime Video and apps from other streamers (use Express VPN to stream internationally).

Amazon Prime members can stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Prime Video and enjoy fast and free shipping once the Blu-ray becomes available.

Watch the official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below.