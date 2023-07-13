‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: How to Watch Season 2 for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The wait is finally over: The season 2 premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty arrives Thursday (July 13) on Prime Video. Whether you’ve read the book or not, just looking at the trailer tells us we’re in for another drama-filled season.

Expect a season filled with themes of grief, growing up and, of course, young love as Belly (Lola Tung) finds herself at odds with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) after the events of season 1. Both brothers are still vying for her heart, and as Belly tries to sort out her feelings, outside factors — including the return of Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer and a threat on the Cousins Beach house — will force her to put her feelings aside and fight for what she wants.

If the season 2 trailers are any indication, fans should also expect more Taylor Swift music in the new episodes, with previews featuring “August” from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore as well as the debut of “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” from her just-released re-recording of 2010’s Speak Now.

Other cast members you can expect to see in season 2 include Rain Spencer as Belly’s best friend Taylor, Sean Kaufman as Steven and Jackie Chung as Belly and Steven’s mother Laurel. Others include Minnie Mills, David Iacono, Colin Ferguson, Summer Madison, Jocelyn Shelfo and Lilah Pate.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the show.

When and How to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

The first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty will air Thursday (July 13) starting at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing every Friday afterward. If you have a Prime membership, you can watch the series for free, or you can subscribe to Prime Video to gain access to its full library of content.

Already subscribed to Prime? To stream The Summer I Turned Pretty, click the link below or visit the Amazon or Prime Video homepage, either from the app or online, and click on the series under the Prime Originals section.

If you’re not a Prime member, take advantage of its 30-day free trial to stream The Summer I Turned Pretty and more on Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming platform offers a huge selection of exclusive movies, TV shows and documentaries, along with episodes from popular network and cable shows, and a bunch of films that you can buy or rent.

Check out the trailer for season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty: