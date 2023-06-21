‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Is Coming: Read the Book Before It Drops on Prime Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Belly is set to return to Cousins Beach with Conrad and Jeremiah on July 14 when season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Prime Video. Until then, dive into the novel that started it all, which is currently available on Amazon for under $10.

You won’t be able to put down the first book of the trilogy — no matter if you’ve watched the series or are new to the story. Consider it your summer beach read or commute book (but definitely not a coffee table book). The TV series may not have covered everything that the book details, which is why snagging a copy will be important to know absolutely every thought Belly has over the love triangle between her, Conrad and Jeremiah.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is the first of three books written by Jenny Han — a.k.a. the same author behind the hit series “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” which also received a Netflix movie of the same name. “Pretty” follows the story of Belly, a girl about to turn 16-years-old who “measures her life in summers,” according to the description. It’s at Cousins Beach where her mom, brother and her share a summer beach house with Susannah (her mom’s best friend) and her two boys: Conrad and Jeremiah. It’s this summer in particular that everything changes. As the boys take notice in her, a love triangle begins to form and secrets end up being revealed.

Keep reading to grab a copy of the book.

Make sure to catch up on every piece of drama that the first season of the show may not have mentioned before you stream the second season July 14. The book has 4.5 stars, with close to 19,000 five-star reviews — and for good reason. Join the fanbase and snag your own copy, which is available in paperback, hardcover, Kindle-edition and spiral-bound. If you want the entire series for your bookshelf, you can also get a boxed collection of the trilogy.

Check out the trailer for season 2 below.