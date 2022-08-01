The Rolling Stones LEGO Art Set Is Back In Stock! Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The sold-out Rolling Stones LEGO Art Set is back in stock at LEGO.com, but if the second drop is anything like the first, fans may need to move quickly to secure the must-have collectible. The art set, which retails for $149.99 and was released in honor of the band’s 60th anniversary, landed back on shelves on Monday (Aug. 1).

A great gift for music lovers, the LEGO Rolling Stones set turns the iconic, red tongue and lips logo into a show-stopping, 3D art piece that’s sure to stand out in any room. This limited-edition piece, which made its initial debut in June, is available at LEGO.com and all LEGO retailers.

Featuring 1,998 pieces, the bold structure, combining the legendary red lips and matching tongue, measures over 22 inches high and 18.5 inches wide. Included with the set is an accompanying soundtrack with nearly an hour of content, including an exclusive interview with John Pasche, the graphic designer who created the tongue logo for the Rolling Stones in 1970.

“Since the tongue logo is one of the most recognized logos, our biggest challenge was to figure out how we could get the LEGO Art design as close to the original as possible,” explained Fiorella Groves, Design Manager at the LEGO Group. “Previous sets have been created with 1×1 round LEGO tiles as a mosaic, but this time, in the spirit of being more Rock ‘n’ Roll, we have used the full spectrum of LEGO bricks to capture the organic curves that John created. Hearing his reaction to our final design makes me so happy!”

The LEGO Art series pays homage to pop culture characters and personalities including legendary music acts like Elvis Presley ($119) and The Beatles, in addition to Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe, along with beloved super heroes such as Iron Man and Batman. LEGO also dropped a Spice Girls Brickheadz set earlier this year.

In March, the Rolling Stones announced a summer European tour celebrating their 60-year anniversary. The 14-date jaunt wrapped in Sweden on Sunday (July 31). The Rolling Stones are slated to perform at Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday (Aug. 3).

See more photos of the LEGO x Rolling Stone Art Set below.

