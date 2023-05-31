The Rolling Stones Team Up With Keurig in Exciting Limited-Edition Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Keurig and the legendary rock group The Rolling Stones have come together for a first of its kind collaboration — and we’ve got a sneak peek. Fans will certainly love this collab a latte as it not only combines rock ‘n roll with the delicious caffeinated beverage, but features a bundle of custom designed Keurig supplies inspired by the band’s popular song “Start Me Up.”

To get you rolling into summer on the right note, this kit comes with the new K-Iced Brewer, a Rolling Stone-themed iced coffee tumbler and “Start Me Up” coffee blend K-Cup pods. Everything included in the K-Iced Brewer machine features a white and red design with the iconic red lips logo on the side. Instead of the timeless red tongue though, it’s been replaced with swirls of brown inspired by iced coffee.

Courtesy of Keurig

This exclusive collaboration won’t be available to purchase until June 6, but fans can sign up here to be reminded. There’s only a limited amount of these bundles being made, which means you definitely don’t want to think too long on this.

Collectors and coffee lovers alike won’t want to miss out on adding this to their kitchen as it’s not only a conversation starter, but comes with a mix of enviable features. The K-Iced Brewer not only brews iced coffee but for hot beverage fans, you can still make a steaming cup of joe in the morning. The removable drip tray also means you can fit up to 7-inch tall tumblers and travel mugs.

No matter what your coffee preferences are make sure you mark your calendar and sign up to snag one of these Keurig x The Rolling Stone bundles while you can.

