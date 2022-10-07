‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: How to Watch Season 2 for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“New season, new problems.” Jon Stewart is going viral after the first episode from season 2 of his Apple TV+ series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, debuted on Friday (Oct. 2).

In the episode titled “The War Over Gender,” Stewart questions Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about the state’s ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. Arkansas became the first state to issue such a ban, which has since been blocked by a federal appeals court.

A clip from the episode, posted to the show’s Twitter account on Friday, has received more than 38,000 likes and counting. Read on for details on how to watch the Emmy-winning show for free.

How to Watch The Problem With Jon Stewart for Free on Apple TV+

The Problem with Jon Stewart is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. New episodes premiere on Fridays.

The show is available at no extra cost to subscribers, but even if you’re not subscribed, you can still watch for free.

Apple TV+ allows non-subscribers to access one free episode of select programs, plus a free trial for up to three months (with the purchase of an eligible Apple device). Join Apple TV+ today and enjoy your first week for free and stream new and old episodes of The Problem With Jon Stewart.

The membership will cost $4.99 a month after the 7-day free trial. Click here to find out how T-Mobile customers can receive a free subscription to Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of The Problem With Jon Stewart below.