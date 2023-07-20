‘The Official Trixie & Katya Coloring Book’ Is Finally Available to Preorder: How to Snag a Copy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grab your coloring pencils, markers and/or crayons — especially if you’re a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race as the dynamic drag queen duo Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova are releasing an adult coloring book. The new interactive book won’t be released until Aug. 22, but you can finally preorder a copy from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target to ensure you get your hands on the new title.

The Official Trixie and Katya Coloring Book is authored by the two queens and illustrated by Aly Bellissimo. While it hasn’t been released yet, it’s already gained the label of Amazon’s No. 1 new release for humorous coloring books for grown-ups. Within it, you’ll find 40 Mattel and Zamolodchikova-approved illustrations of the duo with customizable pages you can fill with color.

On July 6, Zamolodchikova took to Instagram to share a sneak preview of the coloring book, featuring a series of photos showing just a few of the pages from the coloring book.

“We heard you asking for a sneak peek at the pages in our official coloring book and we love to give the people what they want. Color us in!” the caption read.

Keep reading to preorder your own copy of the title.

Enjoy everything from illustrations of the two queens to pages with their classic sayings in this personalizable coloring book — and it’s on sale! Once you complete a picture you can hang it on your wall for all to see or keep it inside the book to look back on when you’re done.

While this may be the first coloring book the two have co-authored together, this isn’t the first time they’ve dipped into writing a book. The queens have co-written two books prior to the coloring book: Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood and Working Girls, which have both earned them the title of New York Times bestselling authors.

