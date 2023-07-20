×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘The Official Trixie & Katya Coloring Book’ Is Finally Available to Preorder: How to Snag a Copy

Channel your inner artist and learn how to order the Trixie and Katya coloring book here.

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova
Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova perform onstage during "Trixie and Katya Live" at ACL Live on April 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grab your coloring pencils, markers and/or crayons — especially if you’re a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race as the dynamic drag queen duo Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova are releasing an adult coloring book. The new interactive book won’t be released until Aug. 22, but you can finally preorder a copy from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target to ensure you get your hands on the new title.

Related

fan portable

Beat the Heat: These Handheld Fans Are Perfect for Music Festivals, Concerts & More

Explore

Explore

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The Official Trixie and Katya Coloring Book is authored by the two queens and illustrated by Aly Bellissimo. While it hasn’t been released yet, it’s already gained the label of Amazon’s No. 1 new release for humorous coloring books for grown-ups. Within it, you’ll find 40 Mattel and Zamolodchikova-approved illustrations of the duo with customizable pages you can fill with color.

On July 6, Zamolodchikova took to Instagram to share a sneak preview of the coloring book, featuring a series of photos showing just a few of the pages from the coloring book.

“We heard you asking for a sneak peek at the pages in our official coloring book and we love to give the people what they want. Color us in!” the caption read.

Keep reading to preorder your own copy of the title.

cover of Trixie and Katya coloring book

Amazon

“The Official Trixie and Katya Coloring Book”
$16.00 $18.00 11% OFF
Buy Now From Amazon 1

Enjoy everything from illustrations of the two queens to pages with their classic sayings in this personalizable coloring book — and it’s on sale! Once you complete a picture you can hang it on your wall for all to see or keep it inside the book to look back on when you’re done.

While this may be the first coloring book the two have co-authored together, this isn’t the first time they’ve dipped into writing a book. The queens have co-written two books prior to the coloring book: Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood and Working Girls, which have both earned them the title of New York Times bestselling authors.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best music books, female musician memoirs and the best musician cookbooks.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad