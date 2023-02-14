‘The Masked Singer’: How to Watch & Stream Season 9

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get ready for another round of big reveals! A new season of The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday (Feb. 15) at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The singing competition series, hosted by Nick Cannon, will feature an all-new fleet of contestants cleverly disguised in extravagant costumes including a Polar Bear, Rock Lobster, Night Owl, Gnome, Mustang and Medusa.

Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy will be returning as judges for the new season, which audiences got a sneak peek of during the Super Bowl LVII last Sunday.

Read on for ways to watch and stream season 9 of The Masked Singer.

How to Watch The Masked Singer Online

No cable necessary! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox, which means that you don’t need a cable (or satellite) subscription to watch — but if you already have one, check your local listings for channel information or stream the show on Fox.com.

Viewers who don’t have access to live television can stream The Masked Singer on Sling TV, DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV (Vidgo carries Fox in some areas).

On a budget? Most streamers offer a free trial for up to a week, or a discounted rate when you join. And if you who want to stream The Masked Singer from outside of the U.S., use ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Not interested in live television? The Masked Singer season premiere will be available on Hulu on Thursday (Feb. 16). New episodes drop on Hulu a day after they premiere on Fox. Previous seasons are available to stream as well.

Hulu starts at $7.99/month after a 30-day free trial and you’ll get access to tons of shows and movies including exclusive programs. Plus, Hulu has a bundle deal with Disney+ and ESPN+ and a student discount that drops the base price down to just $1.99 per month.

Watch a sneak peek for The Masked Singer season 9 below.