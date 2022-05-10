‘The Lost City’: How to Watch the Star-Studded Action-Adventure Comedy for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sandra Bullock suits up in a pink sequin jumpsuit for a hilarious adventure alongside Channing Tatum in The Lost City. The action-adventure comedy that debuted at SXSW and in movie theaters just two months ago was released on Paramount+ on Tuesday (May 10).

The Lost City centers around a novelist (Bullock) and her book cover model (Tatum) who get kidnapped by a billionaire in hopes of the duo leading him to the lost treasure of an ancient city.

Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Patti Harrison also star in the film directed by Adam Nee. Bullock produced The Lost City along with Liza Chasin and Seth Gordon

Related Queen Latifah Returns to CoverGirl in Multiyear Partnership That Will Include a New Collection

How to Watch The Lost City on Paramount+ for Free

If you’re already a Paramount+ member, simply sign in to enjoy The Lost City at no additional charge. For those who haven’t signed up yet, join today and receive a free 7-day trial to stream The Lost City and other programs on the platform.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $4.99 a month for ad-supported streaming, but there’s also a commercial-free subscription tier for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year). The subscription lets you unlock thousands of hours of entertainment including movies and TV shows, exclusive releases, NFL on CBS, local CBS stations and 24-hour news with CBSN.

Amazon Prime members can add Paramount+ as a Prime Video channel and stream The Lost City for free for the first week.

Want to save more on your bill? Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month and save up to 28%. Paramount+ also provides student discounts.

Besides new movies, Paramount+ is home to a mountain of content including fan-favorite programs such as 1883, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Why Women Kill, iCarly, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans and The Stand.

In addition to the Paramount+ streaming release, The Lost City is out on Blu-Ray/ DVD ($22.99), which includes 4K Ultra UHD ($27.99), and it’s available to purchase digitally on Prime Video.

Amazon