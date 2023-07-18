‘The Little Mermaid’ Is Ready to Splash Its Way Onto Prime Video & Other Digital Platforms: How to Watch from Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Little Mermaid is swimming towards a digital release! Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic mermaid tail will be available to on Prime Video and other digital platforms starting July 24, per Amazon.

A modern reimagining of the fairytale, The Little Mermaid, stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a spirited mermaid who swims to shore (against her father’s wishes), saves a prince from drowning, and makes a deal with a sea witch, Ursula, to become human. Jonah Hauer-King plays Ariel’s love interest, Prince Eric.

Melissa McCarthy stars as Ursula and Javier Bardem plays King Triton, Ariel’s father and Ursula’s estranged brother. Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay round out the cast as Ariel’s friends Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle.

The Little Mermaid debuted in theaters over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Since its May release, the Rob Marshall-directed movie has raked in more than $550 million worldwide becoming the seventh-biggest film of 2023. It’s unclear when The Little Mermaid will be released on Disney+.

In the meantime, audiences will officially be able to stream The Little Mermaid on Prime Video ($19.99) starting next Monday, July 24, at 9:00 p.m. PT. The movie will also be available on other digital platforms like Apple TV.

Prime Video has a large roster of entertainment — including a ton of movies streaming free for Prime members, movies that you can buy and rent including blockbuster hits such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. and John Wick 4.

The Little Mermaid joins other Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, Babylon: The Road Home, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, Joy Ride, Insidious: The Red Door and other new movies that you can pre-order on Prime Video and stream from anywhere.

The Little Mermaid (Includes Bonus Content) $19.99 (pre-order) Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Little Mermaid will be released on Blu-ray/DVD ($24.99) on Sept. 19, according to Target. The Blu-ray includes the theatrical release and a singalong version of the movie. Fans will also be able to peek inside the making of the film with behind-the-scenes footage showcasing how the swimming sequences were filmed, song breakdowns and more.

The Little Mermaid Collectible Steelbook Edition ($29.99), which is available exclusively at Best Buy and includes a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray and a digital copy of the movie, drops on Oct. 3 (click here to pre-order from Best Buy).

The Blu-ray/DVDs is currently available at Walmart and Target, and Barnes & Noble. Pre-order below.

