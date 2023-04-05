Countdown to ‘The Little Mermaid’: How to Pre-Order the Ariel Barbie Doll Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Under the sea! You can now pre-order The Little Mermaid Barbie doll.

The doll captures The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey’s likeness, even down to the mole above her eye. The posable Barbie retails for $14.99 and has long red dreadlocks like Bailey’s hair in the film, and an ombre-mermaid tail with a glitter fin.

Bailey gave fans a sneak peek of the doll in April. “I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am gonna cry,” the actress and singer shared on Instagram at the time. “This is the new Little Mermaid doll! I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal. And look, she even has my mole! See? And the hair, and the tail…I’m just stunned, so I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m gonna steal this and take it home.”

According to Amazon, the doll will be released on April 23. Meanwhile, Disney premiered the official trailer for The Little Mermaid during the Oscars telecast on March 12. Bailey and co-star Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, introduced the clip.

New photos from the film are available in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly. “Thank you for having Ariel on your cover. Sneak peaks of our film inside,” Bailey tweeted on Tuesday (April 5).

The Little Mermaid marks the first live-action adaptation of the Disney animated film, which was originally released in 1989. The doll is currently the No. 1 bestseller at Amazon, along with The Little Mermaid Live Action Novelization ($6.92) due out April 11. Fans can find more gear from the animated version of The Little Mermaid at shopDisney.com.

The Little Mermaid stars Bailey, McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Jonah Hauer-King, Simone Ashley, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The soundtrack will be released on May 19 and features new music written by Miranda alongside music from the original film composed by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26. Pre-order the Ariel Barbie doll below.

