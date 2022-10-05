‘The Impact Atlanta’: How to Stream the Docuseries Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Some of Atlanta’s hottest influencers take center stage in The Impact Atlanta. Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Quality Control and Motown Records artist Lakeyah, Dess Dior and Dionte “Tae” Gray star in the docuseries, premiering on BET+ on Wednesday (Oct. 5).

The eight-episode series from eOne and Quality Films, the production imprint of Quality Control Music, highlights entrepreneurs and recording artists.

BET aired a sneak peek of the first episode after the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday. The hashtag #ImpactATL landed among Twitter’s trending topics during and after the episode, and multiple clips from the show have gone viral.

How to Watch ‘The Impact Atlanta’ on BET+

The first two episodes of The Impact Atlanta are now streaming on BET+. New subscribers can join at the special anniversary rate of $0.99/month for three months, or $94.99 for the annual plan. The subscription will renew at $9.99/month (or $119.88/year) after the first three months. New annual subscribers can receive a free trial to BET+.

How to Watch ‘The Impact Atlanta’ on Prime Video

Amazon Prime members can stream BET+ on Prime Video. Sign up now and cash in on the three-month discount of $0.99 per month for three months. The limited offer ends on Sunday (Oct. 9).

If you’re not a Prime member, you can join for free for the first 30 days. Prime memberships are $14.99 a month after the first month ($139 for the annual plan). The membership is discounted to $6.99/month for EBT and eligible government assistance recipients and $7.49/month for Prime Student.

BET+ offers over 2,000 hours of of commercial-free content including a roster of original shows and movies like Zatima, The Ms Pat Show, All the Queen’s Men, Bigger, The Black Hamptons, Big Fifty, Favorite Son and Pulse, along with ‘90s favorites such as Martin, The Wayan Bros., The Jamie Foxx Show, Roc and The Bernie Mack Show. BET+ subscribers will also find Sistas, The Oval, Meet the Browns, Bruh, Ruthless and other programs from Tyler Perry.