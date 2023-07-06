‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’: How to Watch the Podcast-Turned-Drama on Prime Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The popular podcast series is getting a television makeover as The Horror of Dolores Roach hits Prime Video on Thursday (July 6) at 8 p.m. ET. The series was originally written by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play with it debuting in 2016 in the form of a podcast. Now, fans and newcomers to the series will be able to watch the audio come to life on screen.

Starring Justine Machado, the drama follows her character, Dolores Roach, who is recently released from prison after 16 years. She returns to Washington Heights only to find the New York City neighborhood gentrified, her family long gone and boyfriend missing. After reuniting with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), he allows her to live and work as a masseuse under his empanada shop, but when her stability is threatened, her and Luis use some Sweeney Todd-inspired methods to survive.

Other cast members include Kita Updike as Nellie, K. Todd Freeman as Jeremiah and multiple Grammy award winner Cyndi Lauper who will reoccur as Ruthie, a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator and tries to reveal Roach’s “true colors.” The series is also from Blumhouse and the producers of M3gan, which means horror elements will not be off the table.

Keep reading on to learn about streaming options to watch the series.

When and How to Watch The Horror of Dolores Roach

The series premiere of The Horror of Dolores Roach will air Thursday (July 6) on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET. Since it’s a Prime Original, Prime members can view it on Amazon for no additional cost.

Not subscribed? You’ll need a Prime membership or Prime Video subscription to watch the series, but Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. With Prime Day happening July 11-12, you can also take advantage of the Prime Day streaming deals being offered including Prime Video Channels starting at just 99 cents a month for two months.

To become a Prime member, launch your free 30-day trial below to stream The Horror of Dolores Roach and explore all that Prime has to offer.

Check below to watch the trailer for The Horror of Dolores Roach.