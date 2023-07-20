×
Eagles Extend ‘The Long Goodbye Tour’: How to Score Tickets

With new dates added to The Long Goodbye Tour, make sure you get your hands on tickets before The Eagles play in your city.

Joe Walsh, Vince Gill, Don Henley, the Eagles
Joe Walsh, Vince Gill and Don Henley of the Eagles enter on stage at Murrayfield on June 22, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Don’t pack you bags yet rock fans! We’re getting an extended stay in the “Hotel California” as the Eagles have officially added new dates to their farewell tour, “The Long Goodbye.”

Eagles

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Wednesday (July 19) marked the second time since first announcing their tour that the band has added new dates to their lineup. Now, fans will have additional opportunities to purchase tickets to go and see the rockstars live in concert. The new dates include: Sept. 17 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. and Oct. 15 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The group took to Instagram to make an official announcement stating high demand for tickets as the reason.

“Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, a second show has been added to the Eagles’ The Long Goodbye tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Sunday, Sept. 17th, and a new date has been added in Pittsburgh, PA, at the PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Oct. 15th,” the caption read.

If you’re looking to score tickets to the newly added dates, mark your calendar for Wednesday (July 26) at 10 a.m. ET, which is when presale tickets go on sale. You can also try to get regular sale tickets on Friday (July 28) at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets for the rest of the dates are currently on sale, which you can purchase through Ticketmaster and resale sites including Vivid Seats, Seat Geek and Stub Hub. Price range from around $175 and up depending on the date.

Don’t wait too long though, as the demand for tickets are high and supply won’t be available for long.

See the band’s tour update below.

