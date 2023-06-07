‘The Crowded Room’: How to Watch the Chilling Apple TV+ Psychological Thriller for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple TV+ is keeping us fed with content this summer. A new psychological thriller titled The Crowded Room premieres Friday (June 9), and features an edge-of-your-seat story starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

Explore Explore Amanda Seyfried See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the show, Danny Sullivan (Holland) is arrested for his involvement in 1979 New York City shooting in New York City. Through a series of interviews conducted by the curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), viewers begin to learn about Danny’s mysterious past and the upbringing that helped shaped him. These critical twists and turns throughout his life will lead him to a life-altering revelation that will shock him and viewers.

Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman created the show, with Holland taking on the additional role of executive producer. Other cast members include Shameless‘ Emmy Rossum, Mayor of Kingstown‘s Emma Laird, Conversations With Friends‘ Sasha Lane, Nashville‘s Will Chase and Girls‘ Christopher Abbott.

Read on for ways to stream the psychological thriller for free.

How to Watch The Crowded Room

The series premiere will drop on Friday (June 9) with new episodes premiering every Friday for a total of 10 episodes.

Since the series is an Apple TV+ Original, that means it will air exclusively on the streamer. If you’re already subscribed to Apple TV+, you can stream The Crowded Room by clicking here and signing into your Apple TV+ account.

Not subscribed? Apple TV+ is $6.99 a month after a one-week free trial. If you’re looking for ways to save, get three months free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device or a free month trial when you sign up for Apple One, which bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other services.

Apple TV+ $6.99/month after 7-day free trial Buy Now 1

Besides The Crowded Room, you’ll also be able to stream popular shows and movies such as Ted Lasso, Platonic, The Last Thing He Told Me, Silo, Severance, High Desert, Shrinking, The Big Door Prize, Bad Sisters, Schmigadoon!, The Problem with John Stewart, The Morning Show, Ghosted, Still, Tetris, Palmer and more.

You can also stream Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and popular smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Toshiba and others, along with Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV. Apple TV+ is available on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles as well.

Check out the trailer below.