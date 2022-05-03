The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Budget

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mother’s Day is less than a week away, but there’s no need to panic. You still have plenty of time to find a great gift. To make your life a bit easier, we took the liberty of curating a list of more than a dozen of the best, last-minute gifts to buy for Mother’s Day. No matter what your budget might look like, you’re sure to find something suitable on the list. The items listed below are available at Amazon (free delivery for Prime members) as well as in-store pickup via Target, Walmart and other retailers.

For more Mother’s Day recommendations, see our roundup of perfect gifts for music lovers, discounts on Apple AirPods and more deals.

Target

Bella Uno Bellissima Gold Plated Pressed Pink Wildflower Pendant Necklace $15 $20 25% OFF Buy Now 1

Show your love and admiration for mom with this adorable Pink Wildflower Pendant Necklace made with real flowers. Each Wildflower is unique, making this necklace a one-of-a kind gift for Mother’s Day. The 18-inch necklace comes packaged in a box, so it’s perfect for gifting.

Amazon

Sony WH-CF10 Headphones $38 Buy Now 1

Get dynamic sound and all-day listening at an affordable price with this selection of Sony headphones. The Sony WH-CF10 Headphones pictured above feature up to 35 hours of battery life and 30mm drivers to bring crisp, clear sound. Make hands-free calls with the built-in microphone and recharge with the updated USB-C connection. Want more variety? Click here for a picks for the best wired headphones.

Amazon

Apple iPhone 13, 128GB $734.99 $774.97 5% OFF Buy Now 1

Does mom need a new phone? Available at Amazon, this refurbished iPhone 13 comes in several colors including blue, pink, black, red and white. Features include a 6.1″ super retina XDR display, A15 bionic chip, 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores, lightening-fast 5G downloads, 128 GB of storage, a cinematic mode camera in 1080p at 30 fps, 2x optical range and Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K (at 60 fps). Click here for more ways to score a new iPhone without spending a small fortune.

Amazon

Jade Roller $16.99 $24.95 32% OFF Buy Now 1

Self-care is health care! Jade Rollers are used to reduce puffiness, improve circulation and relive muscle tension by gently massaging the skin. This rose quartz jade roller and guasha set includes a Mother’s Day card.

Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Mat $34.98 $39.98 13% OFF Buy Now 1

Shopping for a yoga mom? Get them a printed yoga mat from Gaiam. The beautifully designed mat measures 68-inches x 24-inches and comes in 26 different colors/designs including the Inner Peace Lotus design pictured above.

Target

Mother's Make Life Beautiful Candle $10 $ Buy Now 1

You really can’t go wrong with a scented candle. Order this “Mother’s Make Life Beautiful Candle” online at and pick it up in a Target store near you. With musk, rose and champagne scents and a lidded glass jar, this candle will bring a warm ambiance to any space.

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 $199 $249.99 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Save $50 when you buy this Samsung Galaxy Watch4. The stylish watch keeps you in tune with your health and help you reach your fitness goals, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is compatible with phones with Android 6.0 and RAM 1.5 GB or higher.

Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) $32.99 $74.98 56% OFF Buy Now 1

How about a smart speaker? Save up to 41% on Amazon’s Echo Dot (4th Gen.) plus smart plug bundle. The price cut applies to the charcoal Amazon Echo Dot speaker and the (4the generation) Echo Dot with clock.

Target

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $59.99 $89.99 33% OFF Buy Now 1

For coffee lover who doesn’t like a lot of clutter, the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker was designed with minimalists in mind. At less than 5-inches wide, the coffeemaker is perfect for compact spaces. You can purchase the coffee maker in a variety of colors including black, pink, teal, red and green.

Target

Joon x Moon Lavender Bubbling Bath Fizz $12.59 $ Buy Now 1

Help mom enjoy a spa treatment at home! The Joon x Moon Lavender Bubble Bath has Aloe vera and coconut oil to soothe the skin. It’s gluten free, vegan and cruelty free and is designed for normal, dry, mature, oily and combination skin.

Target

Women's Satin Pajama Set $20 $25 20% OFF Buy Now 1

A three-piece satin pajamas set comes with a short-sleeve shirt, shorts and sleep mask for just $20. The set is available in multiple colors and sizes ranging from XS-4X. Complete the bedtime gifts set with a pair of Mama Bear slippers ($20).

Target

Grandma's Make Everything Better Mug & Saucer $8 $10 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Can’t forget about grandma! This “Grandma’s Make Everything Better” mug comes with a matching saucer and holds up to 16 oz. of liquid. The mug and saucer are microwave and dishwasher safe.

Amazon

FitRx Muscle Massage Gun $49.97 $ Buy Now 1

Who doesn’t need a massage gun? This model from Fit RX has a great customer rating at Walmart. The handheld massager is a portable solution for relaxation, personal fitness and physical therapy needs. Interchangeable massage heads allow the user to target specific areas on the body, while multi-level vibration frequencies help with long-lasting pain relief, circulation, and to reduce inflammation in hard-to-reach areas like between shoulder blades and more.

Amazon

Whall 12-Speed Tilt-Head Mixer $109.99 $199.99 45% OFF Buy Now 1

For the mom who likes to bake, this Whall mixer has a 4.5QT bowl, with a total capacity of up to 1.6 kg and can mix 800g of flour at one time along with ingredients. The mixer features up to 12 speed adjustments from slow stir to fast mix to meet various culinary needs.

Amazon

Amazon Virtual Experience: Brunch Baking $20 (group session) Buy Now 1

Give the gift of a virtual cooking experience, travel experience and more with Amazon’s Virtual Experience. Currently 30% off for Mother’s Day, the virtual experience start at $10 and you can schedule a private or group session. The class pictured above is titled Brunch Baking: Fluffy Scones and Silky French Crapes and is available as a group session ($20) or private session ($80).

Walmart

Beats Studio Buds $99.95 $149.95 33% OFF Buy Now 1

If mom would rather have earbuds than headphones, these Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99. The earbuds feature noise cancellation and Bluetooth and you can purchase them in red, black, white for $99.95 at Walmart and other retailers. If you purchase them at Best Buy, you’ll a free subscription to Apple Music for six months. Another Beats option that mom might enjoy: the pink Beats Studio Earbuds ($150 at Apple).

Lancôme

Lancôme Idôle Inspirations Set $82.50 $110 25% OFF Buy Now 1

Perfumes are perfect for Mother’s Day. This Limited Edition Set from Lancôme includes Idôle L’Eau de Parfum (1.7 fl. oz.) and Idôle L’Eau de Parfum (0.8 fl. oz.).

Amazon

Swarovski Deluxe Crystal Tennis Bracelet $185 $ Buy Now 1

Gift the gift of a beautiful and elegant tennis bracelet for Mother’s Day. Made with Swarovski crystals, this gorgeous bracelet features a timeless design and a rose-gold tone plated finish.

Amazon

Eterfield Preserved Roses That Last A Year $89 $ Buy Now 1

Flowers are a staple for Mother’s Day. This preserved roses from Eterfield will last for at least a year. According to the manufacturer, each rose undergoes an environmentally friendly cutting-edge method allowing them to maintain their beauty and color for a year or more. The box contains 16 pink roses, no toxic ingredients, no risk of pollen allergy and no stinky smell. You can find more flower deliveries through Teleflora, FTD, 1-800 Flowers, Pro Flowers and deliver apps like DoorDash. Right now, DoorDash is running a Mother’s Day promo for a chance to win free flowers but you only have until Wednesday (May 4) to enter. Click here for more information.

Amazon

Ivolador Modern Wall Planter $16.99 $ Buy Now 1

For the plant mom, this white ceramic planter is a nice gift for under $20. It features a stylish octagon shape and elaborate design that you can hang on the wall or place it on desktop or another countertop.