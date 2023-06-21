‘The Bear’ Season 2: How to Watch the Sizzling New Season

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Bear left us all hungry for more after the first season concluded last summer, but the wait is finally coming to an end as season 2 drops Thursday (June 22) on Hulu.

Chefs, foodies or fans of men in white T-shirts will find something to love in the smash hit series that took over our streaming services in June 2022. With the new season approaching, we can anticipate just as much drama, yelling and meticulously prepared food.

If you haven’t started watching the show, the entire first season is available to binge-watch on Hulu, but for those looking to learn a little bit more about the upcoming season (including how to watch it), keep scrolling.

What can we expect in the second season? Well, we last left off with culinary prodigy Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White) discovering stashed cash his deceased brother left behind. Now, with around $300,000 in his pocket, White’s character along with the rest of the kitchen staff plan to turn the mom-and-pop shop into a top-tier family restaurant with the famous Chicagoland Original Beef at its forefront.

When and How to Watch The Bear Season 2

The Bear is an FX Original but will stream exclusively on Hulu at no additional charge for subscribers, which means you won’t be able to watch it on network television. You won’t have to wait for new episodes weekly either, as the entire second season is dropping on the streamer June 22.

If you’re not already subscribed, Hulu offers a free 30-day trial, so you can stream the entire first and second seasons for free. Hulu’s most popular plan is $7.99 a month (or $79.99/year) allowing you to stream thousands of episodes of TV shows and movies like Flamin’ Hot, Love Island UK, ‘Til Death Do Us Part, Jagged Mind, Tiny Beautiful Things, Unprisoned, Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Life & Beth, The Dropout, How I Met Your Father and other Hulu exclusives, in addition to network TV and cable shows like Abbott Elementary and The Masked Singer.

Not a fan of ads? Hulu Premium provides commercial-free streaming for just $14.99/month and student plans for $2 a month.

Check below to watch the trailer for the new season.